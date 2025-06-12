COBOD Installs BODXL in Doha to Construct the Largest 3D Printed School in the World

The world’s largest 3D construction printer, the BODXL, has been installed at a school construction site in Doha, Qatar. Built by specialist in 3D construction printing technology, COBOD International, and operated with Qatari-based international energy, concessions, and construction company, UCC Holding, the printer was unveiled at a VIP event this week. According to the company, a second unit will arrive later this month to help build what is expected to be the largest 3D printed structure in the world, a multi-thousand square meter school.

“Together, the two printers will construct a multi-thousand square meter school for the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’—the largest 3D printed building ever made,” said Henrik Lund-Nielsen, founder and CEO of COBOD International. “With this visionary project, 3D construction printing is entering a new era, where grand scale is more than possible. We are not only proud to be part of this journey but also to be at the forefront of driving the technological improvements that make it possible.”

COBOD International team. Photo via: COBOD International.

Printer Specifications

The BODXL printer measures 50 meters in length, 30 meters in width, and 15 meters in height—making it more than four times larger than any other 3D construction printer previously built. Its size enables it to print structures with a footprint of up to 1,500 square meters and heights of up to five stories, allowing for a total built-up area of 7,500 square meters.

With the arrival of the second BODXL printer, both machines will operate in tandem to build the school commissioned by Ashghal. The dual-printer setup forms part of what could become the world’s largest 3D construction automation initiative. The broader project involves building a school complex covering approximately 40,000 square meters across two sites.

Image showing the planned size of the new school. Photo via COBOD International.

Advancing Construction Through Automation

This large-scale initiative aims to showcase the potential of 3D construction printing to enhance speed, efficiency, and sustainability in the building industry. COBOD’s third-generation BODXL machines incorporate advanced automation and digital controls, which are expected to reduce construction timelines and minimize reliance on manual labor and conventional materials.

Construction activity is set to ramp up through 2025, with the goal of completing the fully 3D printed educational facility. According to the project partners, the school could serve as a model for future large-scale structures built through resource-efficient, automated methods.

In addition to its engineering significance, the project is also being considered for a Guinness World Record as the largest structure ever built using 3D printing technology. It aligns closely with the sustainability goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by reducing material waste and lowering the carbon footprint compared to traditional construction methods.

Record-Breaking 3D Printed Constructions

Researchers at public university ETH Zurich, commissioned by the cultural foundation Nova Fundaziun Origen, have completed what is described as the world’s tallest 3D printed concrete tower: Tor Alva: a 30-meter, four-story modular structure in Mulegns, Switzerland. Constructed from 3D printed concrete elements, this project showcases how robotic fabrication, computer-aided design, and resource-efficient construction methods pave the way for sustainable building practices of the future.

In 2022, Engineers at the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) have worked with construction specialists COBOD and CEMEX to build what they say was the largest house to ever be 3D printed from ‘real concrete.’

Erected in the Omani capital of Muscat, the 2,100 sq. ft home, complete with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, kitchen and reception area, has been built via a unique additive approach. First developed by CEMEX and COBOD, and later used to build Angola’s first 3D printed house, the process involves mixing D.fab solution with local aggregate, in a way that’s said to make it much easier to deposit.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows the planned size of the new school. Photo via COBOD International.