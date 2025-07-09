COBOD and TU Braunschweig Launch Multifunctional Construction Robot for Shotcrete 3D Printing

Specialist in 3D construction printing technology, COBOD International, in partnership with Germany’s Technische Universität (TU) Braunschweig, has introduced the industry’s first commercially available multifunctional construction robot specifically designed for automated building processes.

Building on COBOD’s advanced 3D construction printing platform, this system—developed alongside the Institute for Structural Design (ITE)—combines a telescopic vertical extension and a robotic arm to enable the Shotcrete 3D Printing Process (SC3DP). The telescopic unit is mounted vertically between the two X-axes of a COBOD BOD2 3D construction printer.



The multifunctional construction robot. Photo via COBOD International.

Shotcrete technology is employed to build complex concrete structures like tunnels, swimming pools, and retaining walls, and to strengthen existing concrete components. Although the new tool is mainly designed for shotcrete use, its flexible design allows for the integration of various other tools, expanding the robot’s versatility for a wide array of construction applications.

“Our partnership with COBOD is a decisive step towards the digital construction site of the future. 3D printing enables automated, digitally controlled processes of simple as well as very complex tasks, like the fabrication of reinforced double curved walls. The ability to make complex, individualized, material efficient and low waste construction solutions makes 3D printing ideal for the construction industry, as it brings together economic, environmental and social aspects, such as the reduction of physical stress,” said Professor Harald Kloft for Structural Design at ITE.

The multifunctional construction system that fabricates reinforced double curved walls. Photo via COBOD International.

Expanding Applications for Digital Fabrication

The new system was showcased during the inauguration of the Digital Construction Site at TU Braunschweig. Designed for fabricating reinforced concrete structures with complex geometries, the system offers flexibility in how reinforcement is integrated. According to ITE, the robot can either apply shotcrete after placing reinforcement or build around pre-installed mesh.

Thanks to the telescopic unit’s 3-meter vertical reach, the robotic arm can access and work on sections of a printed wall located up to 3 meters below the X-axis. COBOD highlights that the robotic arm supports a wide range of interchangeable tools—including paint spray guns, insulation applicators, sanding devices, and more—transforming the 3D construction printer into a versatile multifunctional construction robot that goes far beyond wall printing.

Illustration of a COBOD BOD2 printer equipped with a paint spray gun for wall painting. Image via COBOD International.

Furthermore, by fitting a gripper system to the robotic arm’s end, the setup can automate the placement of aerated concrete blocks, bricks, or other prefabricated building elements—materials not typically integrated with 3D printing.

Illustration of how COBOD’s BOD2 printer can be equipped with a gripping system, which automatically can pick and place bricks and blocks. Image via COBOD.

“For years we have had the vision of making multifunctional construction robots on the basis of our 3D construction printers. Seeing the first materialization of our vision here makes me very proud. With this new technology we offer automation of many more construction processes than just printing of concrete walls. With our new COBOD robotic arm at the end of the telescopic arm there is an endless amount of construction tasks that our printing system can now automate and expedite to the benefit of our global customers,” said Henrik Lund-Nielsen, Founder and General Manager of COBOD International.

Real-World Testing Underway

TU Braunschweig will test the multifunctional construction robot in live building environments as part of the research initiative, “The Digital Construction Site – Construction Industry 4.0 as the Key to a Digital and Sustainable Future.” The trials aim to generate practical insights that will support future deployment and large-scale adoption.

This collaborative effort brings together several of TU Braunschweig’s institutes—including the Institute of Structural Design, the Institute of Construction Engineering and Management, the Institute of Geodesy and Photogrammetry, and the Institute of Building Materials, Concrete Construction and Fire Safety. Together, they combine research and practical application to develop frameworks that enhance construction efficiency and affordability through automation.

“This launch is more than a research milestone; it is the result of close collaboration with a leading industry partner in 3D printing. The multifunctional system enables us to develop and test entirely new concepts of digital fabrication directly on site. With this next generation of robotic technology, we are exploring hybrid, multi-material, and multi-process construction, enabling us to apply each material and process where it performs best, and to build more efficiently, with greater precision and adaptability,” said Prof. Norman Hack, Junior Professor for Digital Building Fabrication at Technische Universität Braunschweig.

COBOD’s Developments in 3D Construction Printing

Last month, the world’s largest 3D construction printer, the BODXL, was installed at a school construction site in Doha, Qatar. Developed by COBOD International and operated in partnership with Qatari-based international energy, concessions, and construction firm UCC Holding, the system marks a milestone in large-scale additive manufacturing. According to the companies involved, a second BODXL unit is scheduled to arrive later this month to assist in building what is expected to become the largest 3D printed structure worldwide — a multi-thousand square meter school.

In 2024, COBOD unveiled its third-generation printer, the BOD3, designed to improve efficiency in large-scale, low-rise construction projects. The printer introduces an extendable ground-based track system that allows continuous, linear printing along the Y-axis. This feature enables the construction of multiple buildings consecutively without repositioning the printer, reducing setup time and virtually eliminating downtime between prints.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows The multifunctional construction robot. Photo via COBOD International.