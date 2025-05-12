CoAspire and Divergent Technologies Achieve Rapid Development and Successful Flight Test for RAACM

CoAspire, U.S.-based contractor specializing in missile systems, and Divergent Technologies, AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, have announced the successful design, production, and flight test of the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM), developed under contract with the U.S. Air Force. The program progressed quickly from concept to flight, with initial deliveries of fuselages, wings, and fins completed within 10 weeks. Ground testing followed, leading to a successful flight test that met all technical and operational requirements within a 14-week period.

Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM) on display. Photo via CoAspire.

What is the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM)?

The RAACM is a precision-guided cruise missile designed using 3D printing technology, with a size comparable to the 500 lb class MK-82 or GBU-38 bomb. The use of 3D printing eliminates the need for traditional tooling during assembly, resulting in reductions in labor and production costs. The goal of CoAspire is to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional air-launched cruise missiles, with the objective of delivering high performance at a reduced cost. The missile’s supply chain spans 26 U.S. states and two European countries, reflecting a collaborative approach to weapons development.

A ship launched the RAACM. Photo via CoAspire.

Divergent Technologies’ Role in RAACM

Divergent Technologies provided end-to-end digital design, manufacturing, and structural optimization support for the RAACM. Their Adaptive Production System (DAPS)—which integrates AI, industrial-grade 3D printing, and robotic assembly—enabled rapid iteration and precision fabrication, which contributed to the overall accelerated timeline and certification processes.

“Divergent has rewritten the rules of development speed for complex flight vehicles. The flexibility that Divergent has provided on such a tight schedule was key to enabling our flight-test and program success,” said Doug Denneny, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of CoAspire.

Developments in Military 3D Manufacturing for the U.S. Air Force

In related developments, Firestorm Labs, a company specializing in additively manufactured unmanned aerial systems (UAS), secured a five-year, $100 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force in February. This contract supports the development of modular, cost-effective UAS solutions with advanced autonomy.

Additionally, Beehive Industries, a U.S.-based propulsion system manufacturer, received a study contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) in March. The study will assess the feasibility of a 3D printed jet engine capable of delivering 1,000 pounds of thrust, aimed at improving the performance of uncrewed combat aircraft (UCAs) in terms of range, speed, and payload capacity.

