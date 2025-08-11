Clinics can now produce 3D printed insoles in 35 minutes with PioCreat’s system

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer PioCreat is offering a 3D printed insole solution aimed at streamlining the production of custom foot orthotics.

As more clinics and manufacturers look to address the growing demand for personalized foot support, the integration of additive manufacturing with clinical workflows is becoming increasingly common.

Targeted at clinics and orthopedic manufacturers, the platform merges 3D scanning, gait analysis, and multi-material fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printing into a single workflow. The aim is to shorten production cycles, improve consistency, and offer a scalable solution for facilities handling high patient volumes.

Speaking about the shift toward personalized production, Fred Liu, Founder of PioCreat, said, “Every person’s feet are different. For years, custom methods have helped address that, but they often came with trade-offs in time or consistency. With 3D printing, we’re opening the door to a faster, more precise, and more adaptable way to create insoles that truly match each patient’s needs.”

Founded in 2015, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer develops hardware, software, and materials for a variety of 3D printing applications. With features suited to both clinical workflows and footwear design, its latest solution provides a practical option for organizations looking to bring in-house production of custom insoles under a single, streamlined process.

3D printed orthotic insoles featuring different base colors and a suede-textured top surface. Photo via PioCreat.

Integrated tools for faster production

Central to the system are two novel devices: the IPX2 3D printer and the FS A002 plantar scanner. The IPX2 is an enclosed FDM 3D printer developed for flexible materials like TPU and TPE.

Its dual extruders can print two separate insole designs simultaneously, while its soft-material handling system maintains stable output at up to 300°C. With print speeds reaching 180 mm per second and layer thickness options from 0.2 to 0.4 mm, it can produce a pair of adult insoles in about 35 minutes.

Complementing the 3D printer, the FS A002 scanner captures precise foot geometry in under ten seconds using a laser-based system. It generates files in STL and other mesh formats, making them compatible with widely used CAD and CAM software such as EasyLast, ShoeMaster, and Rhino.

The FS A002 plantar scanner captures detailed foot geometry in clinical and design environments. Photo via PioCreat.

Beyond creating 3D models, it also analyzes foot structure, identifying conditions such as varus, valgus, and arch deformation. This data is automatically compiled into reports, supporting both clinical decision-making and design work for orthotics or specialized footwear.

According to the manufacturer, the workflow begins with gait analysis to detect pressure imbalances or alignment issues. The scanner then records accurate foot data, which is used in CAD software to design an insole tailored to the patient.

Printing takes place in a single run using both soft and rigid materials to balance comfort with support. Functional or aesthetic veneers can be added as required, and each insole is finished and polished before delivery.

Bringing these steps together within a single platform allows clinics to reduce variability and streamline their in-house production. Faster turnaround times, including same-day or next-day delivery, become possible without depending on external suppliers.

For high-volume settings, the OEM-ready system is structured to scale, making it easier for facilities to manage demand while controlling costs.

Clinics and manufacturers exploring ways to modernize custom insole production can learn more about PioCreat’s Insole 3D printing solutions at www.piocreat3d.com.

