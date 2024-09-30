Chocolate 3D printing now gets easier with the new Cocoa Press 2.0 3D printer

Nominations for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards are now open. Tell us who is leading.

Cocoa Press has announced the launch of its latest 3D chocolate printer, the Cocoa Press 2.0.

Designed for both casual enthusiasts and professional chocolatiers, the Cocoa Press 2.0 DIY kit allows users to craft intricate, edible designs with greater control. Pre-orders have begun on Saturday, September 29th, for $1,199, with shipping expected this winter.

“We’ve listened to our customer’s feedback from our first offering and now we’re excited to offer our customers more flexibility and creative potential with this upgraded machine,” said Matt Stultz, Head of Community at Cocoa Press. “Cocoa Press 2.0 takes chocolate 3D printing to new heights, combining ease of use with professional-grade precision.”

The Cocoa Press 2.0 3D printer. Photo via Cocoa Press.

Improved chocolate 3D printing experience

The new model from Cocoa Press introduces significant upgrades aimed at improving both performance and user experience. Central to these upgrades is the integration of Klipper firmware, which delivers faster and more accurate prints. Enhancing the user interface is the Press Print UI, a revamped touchscreen that simplifies operations and optimizes print management.

Additionally, the 3D printer features a fast-swap extruder system, allowing for quick changes and paving the way for future multi-color and continuous chocolate printing through the forthcoming Cocoa Buddy attachment.

Upgraded electronics further boost the printer’s functionality, with components like BigTreeTech (BTT) SKR Pico, BTT PI 1.2, BTT HDMI55, BTT SKSM, and BTT Hermit Crab ensuring efficient, high-performance operation.

With a compact and modular design, the Cocoa Press 2.0 fits seamlessly into kitchens and workspaces, providing flexibility for a range of users. The printer’s upgradeable features allow for easy enhancements, making it a future-proof solution for chocolatiers and hobbyists alike.

While the Cocoa Press 2.0 includes several upgrades, it retains key features from the previous model, Cocoa Press 1.0. These include the Custom Chocolate Extruder, specifically designed for optimal chocolate flow and precise temperature control, ensuring high-quality prints.

Additionally, the printer remains fully compatible with open-source slicing software, including Prusa Slicer, allowing users to customize their print settings. Known for being compact and easy to assemble, this 3D printer’s modular design has also been carried over, providing upgradeability for future enhancements.

Chocolate 3D printed Eiffel Tower. Photo via Cocoa Press.

Cocoa Press appears to be doing very well in its approach to 3D printing chocolate. Others have tried in the past. Back in 2016, Dutch design studio Michiel Cornelissen Ontwerp introduced the XOCO chocolate 3D printer, designed to create customized chocolate objects for restaurants and serious hobby cooks.

Using a polar coordinate system with a rotating build plate, the XOCO printer provides a visually engaging experience, guided by a multicolored LED ring. Unlike technical 3D food printers, XOCO is designed to feel at home in food-centric environments. Its ecosystem, including graphics, app, and consumables, is aimed at enhancing the creative experience for cooks and guests alike.

Elsewhere, North Branch Everbright’s 3D printing branch Becoda introduced the Qiao, a food 3D printer designed to create chocolate sculptures. Unlike most chocolate 3D printers that functioned as 2D plotters, the Qiao offered a resolution of 600 microns and a build volume of 170 x 130 x 150 mm.

This aluminum-bodied printer sought to target bars, pastry shops, and restaurants. Becoda also planned to expand its capabilities to other food types and mix ingredients via a mobile app.

Technical specifications and pricing of Cocoa Press 2.0

Print Volume 135mm x 135mm x 150mm (5.3″ x 5.3″ x 5.9″). Nozzle Sizes Comes with 0.8mm and 1.6mm nozzles for optimal chocolate flow and precision. Heater Accuracy The extruder maintains temperature with an accuracy of ±0.1°C for perfect chocolate consistency. Overall Dimensions 460mm x 350mm x 380mm (18.1″ x 13.8″ x 15″). Power Requirements Standard 85-264V power with a 150-watt, 24V power system for reliable and efficient performance.

