CHITUBOX launches its most powerful update with up to 88x faster performance

Shenzhen-based 3D printing software company CBD-Tech’s CHITUBOX has introduced what it calls its “most ambitious update yet,” merging its Basic and Pro applications into a unified platform and rolling out major performance improvements.

The release also debuts a new subscription tier designed for users whose needs fall between casual hobbyists and full-scale production. The overhaul places a strong emphasis on speed, with CHITUBOX rebuilding its core engine to deliver faster processing across every stage of the workflow.

The New CHITUBOX unified platform release. Image via CHITUBOX.

Model loading is reported to be up to 13 times faster, slice file saving up to 5 times faster, support pre-processing up to 10 times faster, overhang detection up to 34 times faster, and island detection up to 88 times faster compared with the previous Basic version. Alongside these gains, a streamlined interface makes navigation and editing feel more fluid. The aim is not only to shorten preparation times but also to make complex projects easier to manage from start to finish.

“We see this update as a chance to ‘Unify Your Experience and Maximize Your Efficiency.’ That means fewer barriers, more flexibility, and a platform that grows with the user,” says Chitubox.

Streamlining production from plate to print

One of the most significant new capabilities is Multi-Platform, a feature that enables users to prepare models across up to 100 build plates at once, intelligently distributing and arranging parts within a single project file.

For anyone handling batch production or large models split into multiple sections, it removes the repetitive steps of importing and aligning parts individually, turning what used to be a tedious process into a far more manageable task.

Automation and repair functions have also been expanded, with the upgraded ChituAction tool now including Hollow and Drill options that further reduce the manual steps needed in model preparation. Support generation benefits from faster analysis and a new Area Support tool, which allows targeted placement by simply drawing on the model.

Smarter Auto Support tools cut prep time and lower print failures. Image via CHITUBOX.

For users on the Advanced and Pro tiers, Magic Support offers one-click generation of complex, mixed supports. Meanwhile, the new Advanced Model Repair tool extends beyond the standard repair function to resolve deeper mesh issues, reducing the risk of failed prints.

In addition to performance and automation, the software is broadening its role as a connected hub for resin printing. An AI Assistant is now embedded directly in the application to provide instant troubleshooting and guidance, while a new partnership with MyMiniFactory brings the ChituHive model library into the platform.

ChituHive integration brings MyMiniFactory models straight into CHITUBOX. Image via CHITUBOX.

This integration offers easy access to high-quality models, with CHITUBOX users receiving a 10% discount on in-app purchases.

Flexible pricing structure for every user

Alongside these technical upgrades, the company has introduced a three-tier subscription system to better align with different levels of use.

The Basic tier remains free and continues to offer core slicing, performance improvements, and access to the AI Assistant. Available for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new Advanced plan provides features like Multi-Platform, advanced slicing tools with multi-parameter and pixel-level editing, and Magic Support.

This plan in particular signals a focus on power users who need more than the basics but may not require the full range of professional tools. With speed, automation, and connectivity at its core, the update reflects a clear commitment to optimizing the resin printing process from preparation through production.

CHITUBOX’s faster engine and cleaner UI simplify complex model prep. Image via CHITUBOX.

For professionals and production environments, the Pro plan is priced at $15.99 per month or $169 per year, unlocking automation through ChituAction, advanced model repair, text labeling, and maximum control over support.

By unifying its platform and scaling features across flexible tiers, CHITUBOX is aiming to create a more efficient and reliable experience for every type of user.

More details about the release and its features can be found on the CHITUBOX website.

