China’s Factories Deliver 20% Cost Savings with New Haizol Marketplace

China’s industrial strength is built on millions of small and mid-sized manufacturers supplying precision parts to sectors from robotics and aerospace to automotive and medical devices. Many operate advanced AM systems, hold ISO certifications, and bring decades of expertise, yet remain largely invisible to overseas buyers without the digital presence or networks needed to compete internationally.

A Shanghai-based online custom manufacturing marketplace named Haizol Marketplace was created to close this gap. The system is designed for engineers and procurement teams who need custom parts, whether in CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, or casting.

Instead of searching by name or reputation, buyers can upload specifications such as part drawings, tolerances, and delivery timelines. The platform then searches across a network of more than 700,000 verified Chinese factories and invites the most technically suited suppliers to quote. Matching is based on hard data, including equipment, inspection procedures, certifications, and production history.

Industrial machines inside a Chinese manufacturing unit. Photo via Haizol.

Chinese SMEs reach new markets

The need for such a system is underscored by the scale and underexposure of China’s manufacturing backbone. The country has more than four million factories, employing over 80% of the industrial workforce and holding a majority of domestic patents. Yet most are tied to single-industry chains and lack collaborative frameworks.

Even in industrial clusters such as Dongguan, where hundreds of factories operate within walking distance, they often work in isolation and do not take on projects that require multiple processes. Without standardized online profiles or quoting systems, overseas buyers frequently depend on agents, which slows procurement and limits choice.

According to the Chief Executive, Sherry She Ying three barriers persist. Many suppliers remain within one sector despite having machines and skills that could serve others. Factories within the same cluster seldom coordinate, which prevents them from bidding for complex orders. And the absence of reliable digital data makes it difficult for overseas buyers to assess capabilities, reinforcing dependence on middlemen.

Several cases from Haizol’s marketplace illustrate how greater visibility can alter outcomes.

When a buyer urgently required complex sheet metal parts under tight deadlines, the platform identified 18 qualified suppliers within 24 hours. The contract went to a small factory in Cangzhou that had rarely worked outside its domestic market. Four years later, the relationship continues, with costs for the buyer reduced by 20%.

An operator works beside industrial equipment on a Chinese factory floor. Photo via Haizol.

In Dongguan, a workshop that once produced telecom shells began supplying robotic housing assemblies after being connected with new clients. In Suzhou, a manufacturer of oilfield gauges expanded into Europe and North America through three new buyer introductions and doubled its export revenue within weeks.

These stories point to a larger change in global supply chains. Companies are restructuring procurement to emphasize flexibility and resilience, which creates new openings for factories that can meet precise technical demands.

China’s underexposed small and mid-sized manufacturers, which already contribute the majority of the nation’s industrial output, could take on a more visible role if their capabilities are easier to discover. For these factories, the question is no longer whether they can compete internationally but whether international buyers are able to find them.

Featured image shows buyers and suppliers connect at a Haizol Marketplace sourcing event in China. Photo via Haizol.