China tests fully 3D printed turbojet engine

China has completed a successful test flight of its first turbojet engine produced entirely through 3D printing, according to a statement released by the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), a state-owned aerospace propulsion manufacturer. The flight occurred on Tuesday in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and reached an altitude of 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).

AECC stated, “This successful inaugural flight lays a more solid technical foundation for the research and development of future advanced aviation engines in China.” The engine belongs to the 160-kilogram (353-pound) thrust class and represents the country’s first turbojet in this category to be validated in flight using additive manufacturing.

The engine was built using a combination of 3D printing and multi-disciplinary topology optimization—a computational approach that identifies the most efficient material distribution within a part’s geometry. This method enables the production of integrated components with complex structures that are not feasible using conventional casting or forging. According to AECC, this strategy allowed engineers to reduce weight while maintaining structural integrity.

The 3D printed Turbojet Engine. Photo via AECC.

For China’s aerospace sector, the development addresses a longstanding issue: reliance on foreign engine suppliers. Producing high-performance turbine components, such as single-crystal blades, has historically required advanced materials and manufacturing techniques that China has struggled to fully domesticate. By shifting to additive processes, manufacturers may be able to bypass some of the technical bottlenecks that have slowed the country’s progress in jet engine development.

Engines in this thrust class are commonly used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), particularly for high-speed or long-endurance applications. AECC has not disclosed the specific platform used for the test, nor has it released images or data beyond altitude confirmation. However, the weight and size suggest relevance for UAV propulsion, rather than commercial or crewed systems.

Moving from prototype to industrial-scale production introduces several challenges. Developing high-temperature-resistant metal powders with consistent microstructure is essential for ensuring mechanical performance under thermal stress. Quality control must be precise, as flaws in critical components can lead to engine failure. Certification procedures for flight safety and durability remain time-consuming, particularly for entirely additively manufactured systems.

While this test confirms that a flight-ready design can be achieved through digital manufacturing in China, it remains to be seen whether AECC or other domestic firms can replicate this result across multiple units. Standardization and reproducibility will be key benchmarks in determining the maturity of this approach.

Additive manufacturing reshapes rocket engine production

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), a U.S.-based propulsion startup, recently completed hot fire testing of its 3D printed Mjölnir rocket engine. Built using additive manufacturing and designed with a full-flow staged combustion cycle, Mjölnir is intended for reusable launch vehicles, orbital transfer systems, and hypersonic platforms. The project has received backing from the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and NASA. By using liquefied natural gas, the engine also aims to reduce carbon emissions when fueled with bio-waste–derived LNG. NFA plans to integrate Mjölnir into upcoming unmanned systems and offer it as a modular propulsion unit for external customers.

In South Korea, INNOSPACE has established an in-house Advanced Manufacturing Division to consolidate 3D printing across its rocket engine production. This vertically integrated unit oversees every step of manufacturing—from design and simulation to machining and quality control—using proprietary metal additive technologies. According to the company, 3D printing has enabled cost reductions of up to 50%, improved part consistency, and enhanced performance by reducing engine mass. The facility, now certified under ISO/ASTM 52941-20 for aerospace-grade metal AM, has completed fabrication of 13 critical components for its HANBIT launch vehicle and is scaling up to full production later this year.

