Charles Hull, Key Contributor to 3D Printing, Elected to National Academy of Engineering

3D Systems, an additive manufacturing solutions provider with over 1,000 patents issued in the last decade and more than 1,000,000 parts printed daily, announced that Charles Hull, Co-founder of the company and current Chief Technology Officer for regenerative medicine, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). Hull was honored for his invention of 3D printing and his role in establishing the additive manufacturing industry. With 85 U.S. patents and numerous international patents, Hull’s contributions to both ion optics and 3D printing are well-recognized.

“It is humbling to be elected to this academy of distinguished engineers. I’m honored and excited to serve and work alongside such outstanding professionals to advance the positive impact engineering has on our world,” said Hull.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO of 3D Systems, expressed the company’s pride in Hull’s achievement. “On behalf of the entire 3D Systems team, we extend our congratulations to Chuck for this recognition. Chuck’s work in Stereolithography changed manufacturing and healthcare. His innovation sparked the 3D printing industry and its broad applications across aerospace, personalized healthcare, AI, and automotive, significantly advancing both manufacturing and patient care,” said Graves.

Charles Hull, Co-founder of 3D Systems. Photos by 3D Systems.



Hull’s Contributions and NAE Recognition

Hull’s work in 3D printing began during his tenure as Vice President of Engineering at UVP, Inc. (now Analytik Jena), a manufacturer of ultraviolet light sources. There, he developed the process of fusing UV resins into 3D structures for prototyping, which led to the creation of the first 3D-printed part, an eye wash cup, in 1983 using Stereolithography (SLA). Hull patented this technology and co-founded 3D Systems in 1986, where he launched the SLA-1, the first commercial 3D printer, laying the foundation for the 3D printing industry.

NAE membership is awarded to distinguished engineers from business, academia, and government, honoring those who have made significant contributions in areas such as engineering practice, research, education, pioneering technologies, and leading major engineering initiatives. Hull is part of the NAE Class of 2025, which includes 128 new members and 22 international members. The election process, decided by peers, began with the ballot in December and concluded with the final vote in January. The new class will be formally inducted at the NAE Annual Meeting on October 5, 2025.

Previous Recognition

Over the course of his career, Hull has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions. In October 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden awarded him the National Medal of Technology and Innovation (NMTI), the highest honor for technological achievements in the United States. Hull was also inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2014 and received the European Inventor Award in the same year for his technological advancements. Additionally, he has been honored with the Manufacturing Leadership Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), the ASME designation of the SLA-1 as a Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark, and The Economist’s 2013 Innovation Award.

2024 3D Printing Industry Awards Winners

The 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards recognized innovators in 3D printing, including top applications, startups, and companies. Winners were selected by readers and the 3DPI Expert Committee.

The Singapore Centre for 3D Printing won the Academic, Research Team, or Project of the Year award, with the ADAPT Center at Colorado School of Mines receiving an honorable mention. Prof. Paulo Jorge Bártolo, Executive Director, discussed their work in additive manufacturing, focusing on new materials for aerospace, defense, biomedical, and other industries. “This recognition is an important milestone in our 10th anniversary, acknowledging our role in advancing additive manufacturing,” he said.

In the hardware category, the Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year went to Bambu Lab A1 & AMS, with Prusa Research XL receiving an honorable mention. In November 2024, Bambu Lab launched TPU filament for its AMS, solving compatibility issues with flexible materials in automated 3D printing. Nadia Yaakoubi from Bambu Lab expressed pride in the win, stressing the goal to make 3D printing accessible to everyone. “We believe 3D printing should be accessible to everyone, from hobbyists to professionals. This award motivates us to keep breaking barriers and empowering creators everywhere,” said Yaakoubi.

The Desktop Non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year went to Formlabs Form 4, with the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra receiving an honorable mention. Dávid Lakatos of Formlabs described the Form 4 as a step forward in resin 3D printing, offering faster speeds and more reliability. The Form 4 uses the LFD 3D print engine, reducing the force applied during printing to improve quality and accuracy. “Form 4 enables innovators, manufacturers, and designers to rethink products with flexible designs and faster print times at an affordable price,” Lakatos said.

