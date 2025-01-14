Chapter Closes on BASF | Forward AM’s Operations in the United States

BASF | Forward AM, a prominent provider of 3D printing materials and solutions, has ceased its U.S. operations after five and a half years in the region. The transition was initially brought to light through a LinkedIn post by Strategic Sales Leader Jeremy Vos, who reflected on his tenure and shared insights about the company’s future directions. Recent developments now include an official announcement from Forward AM outlining a new partnership designed to maintain robust service offerings for North American customers.

While BASF began to exit the North American market for 3D printing, Forward AM sought ways to uphold its customer commitments. Its newly released official statement reveals a partnership with RP America, a distributor and service provider known for extensive technical expertise in the field of additive manufacturing. According to Forward AM, this strategic move aims to ensure ongoing product availability and on-site support for customers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—effectively bridging any gaps left by BASF’s market exit.

“As BASF winds down its North American 3D printing operations, we are committed to ensuring continuity and excellence for our customers. Our partnership with RP America reflects our dedication to delivering not just the products, but the technical expertise and customer care that drive success in additive manufacturing,” said Martin Back, CEO at Forward AM.

BASF Forward AM logo. Image via BASF Forward AM.

RP America, based in New Sharon, Iowa, brings over two decades of experience in additive manufacturing services and distribution. Known for its customer-centric approach, the company aims to help clients achieve production and innovation goals in a rapidly evolving 3D printing ecosystem. Its partnership with Forward AM integrates the latter’s advanced materials portfolio with hands-on, on-site engineering assistance and training—a blend both organizations believe will strengthen local additive manufacturing capabilities.

“We are thrilled to work alongside Forward AM as their master partner for North America. This partnership enables us to bring Forward AM’s cutting-edge materials and solutions to North American industries, combining their world-class portfolio with our commitment to on-the-ground service and support,” said Paul Anfinson, Executive Vice President of RP America.

RP America Logo. Image via RP America.

Legacy and Innovations in 3D Printing

Originally founded in 2017 as a subsidiary of BASF, Forward AM was launched to expand the chemical giant’s role in the additive manufacturing space. Over time, Forward AM integrated BASF’s 3D printing materials with the services of Sculpteo, shaping a comprehensive suite of additive manufacturing offerings.

Sculpteo and Daniel Robert’s 3D printed Orthosis. Images via Sculpteo.

In 2020, the company introduced Ultrafuse 17-4 PH—a hybrid filament allowing cost-effective metal 3D printing on FDM systems, broadening the scope of metal additive manufacturing. A year later, it collaborated with BigRep, a large-format 3D printer manufacturer, to develop a PET filament for concrete formwork, reducing construction times and costs for complex precast structures.

The hand stop 3D printed with BASF Ultrafuse PP GF30 was modified to provide stability while aiming the rifle with a fractured hand. Photo via Zortrax.

At Formnext 2023, Forward AM worked with Farsoon Technologies and Hyperganic to advance integrated solutions for 3D printing lattice structures, aiming to guarantee successful prints on the first attempt. In mid-2024, the organization underwent a management buy-out led by CEO Martin Back, enabling the company to operate independently under the Forward AM Technologies banner.

A variety of 3D lattice structures produced with Ultrasint® TPU 88A on Farsoon Plastic PBF system. Photo via Farsoon Technologies.

Despite an impressive growth rate—reportedly reaching 30% annually since 2022—Forward AM experienced financial pressures in late 2024. These challenges led to an insolvency filing in Germany, prompting a court-appointed administrator to oversee restructuring efforts. While Forward AM’s U.S. operations have ceased, the partnership with RP America reflects the company’s proactive approach to sustaining a strong market presence and maintaining service delivery for North American clients.

