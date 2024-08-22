ChangeMaker 3D develops new 3D printed restrooms for train stations

UK-based construction 3D printing firm ChangeMaker 3D has partnered with 3D concrete printer provider CyBe Construction to produce its first modular, 3D printed toilet pod.

Developed over the past two years in collaboration with Transport for Wales, the project seeks to address a shortage of bathrooms at train stations throughout the UK.

Supported by the Clean Futures Fund, the toilet pods are designed with affordability, speed and sustainability in mind.

According to Natalie Wadley, ChangeMaker 3D’s CEO, the construction industry accounts for 25% of the UK’s CO2 output. 3D concrete printing can fabricate the wall elements of the bathroom in under five hours, emitting 60% less carbon than steel alternatives. The structure’s design also integrates rainwater harvesting and solar panels on its roof, enhancing energy efficiency.

“Our call to action is to print like our planet depends on it. This is our internal compass, and we want as many people as possible to get on board with our sustainable vision,” commented Wadley.

“We particularly want to see this [3D concrete printing] become as commonplace as having a digger or a forklift on every scheme across the country, because this is the future of construction.”

Unveiling the 3D printed toilet pod. Photo via ChangeMaker 3D.

ChangeMaker 3D’s 3D printed toilet pods

The UK is working to upgrade and introduce bathrooms at all its public train stations. However, many locations, especially those in rural areas, still do not offer these essential amenities. Welsh train provider Transport for Wales identified 3D concrete printing from ChangeMaker 3D as a potential solution to this problem.

The company co-designed its sustainable restroom alongside its lead architect delivery partner Baily Garner LLP. CyBe Construction was contracted by ChangeMaker to fabricate the toilet pod. The project included sponsorship from VGC Group and Axter, which designed and installed the pod’s roof.

The walls were 3D printed in three sections at CyBe’s Netherlands facility using the CyBe RC concrete 3D printer. This ‘Robot Crawler’ system is a mobile concrete 3D printer featuring an ABB robotic arm attached to crawler tracks. The manoeuvrable system is designed for various production environments with challenging terrain.

3D printing the prototype toilet pod at CyBe Construction’s Netherlands-based facility. Photo via CyBe Construction.

Once 3D printed, the toilet pod walls were transported to The Black Country Innovative Manufacturing Organisation (BCIMO)’s innovations centre for testing. ChangeMaker 3D assessed whether traditional damp-proofing methods are needed for the 3D printed structure. The company also tested the interface between 3D printing and conventional materials and construction methods.

“Going forward, there will always be a requirement for these interfaces, whether it’s base slabs, roofing, or doors,” stated Wadley. “This gives us a real opportunity to build and construct in a way that blends traditional methods with 3D concrete printing.”

The successful prototype reportedly paves the way for additional 3D printed toilet pods in the future. Wadley also acknowledged that concrete 3D printing is transferable to other construction applications.

“We’re now looking to take this offer into infrastructure as a whole, ensuring we can demonstrate the greener, faster, and more cost-effective approach of the technology,” she explained.

Inside the 3D printed toilet pod. Photo via ChangeMaker 3D.

Is 3D printing the future of construction?

3D concrete printing offers sustainability, speed, and affordability advantages over conventional construction methods. As such, construction projects are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology.

Last month, Harcourt Technologies (HTL) began constructing Ireland’s first 3D printed homes in Dundalk. The project has seen a concrete 3D printer from COBOD produce three social housing units at Grange Close. Upon completion, the three-bedroom homes will house three families from Louth County Council’s social housing list.

According to HTL, 3D printing drastically accelerates construction speeds compared to conventional, manual methods. As such, the homes are projected to be completed by October 2024.

The team has achieved a one-third labor cut and a maximum three-fold boost in construction pace. This translates to an overall 25-30% speed increase. While expenses align with conventional techniques, the significant time reduction could dramatically decrease overall costs.

Elsewhere, researchers from the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) recently 3D printed a low-carbon building prototype using a Crane WASP 3D printer. The team used locally sourced soil and natural materials as feedstock for the Postgraduate in 3D Printing Architecture (3DPA) project.

The Crane WASP, developed by Italian 3D printer manufacturer WASP, boasts a substantial production area of Ø 8200 mm x H 3200 mm (Ø min 2000 mm). It is designed specifically for 3D printing houses using locally sourced material.

