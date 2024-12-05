Bambu Lab discounts and a new Christmas Ornament Maker

Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab has launched the “Christmas Ornament Maker,” a creative tool designed to bring a personalized touch to holiday decorations.

Released on November 28, 2024, as part of the Makerlab platform, the tool enables 3D printing enthusiasts to craft unique, vibrant 2D ornaments that reflect their style and creativity. Available exclusively during the festive period, the ornament maker offers a straightforward way to design decorations that stand out. Alongside this release, Bambu Lab has also announced Year-End Discounts on its range of 3D printers and accessories, adding extra cheer to the holiday season.

Ornament Maker features and 3D printer discounts

The ornament maker allows users to select between two styles, Cutout and Solid, with the flexibility to switch between them at any point. It also provides extensive customization options, including text additions with a variety of predefined fonts, stickers and emojis from a comprehensive library of Christmas-themed graphics, and the ability to upload custom SVG files for a more personalized design.

Users can further enhance their ornaments by deciding on the number of rings, creating a dynamic, rotating effect. With support for multicolor designs, the tool ensures a polished, festive look for every creation. More details are available on the Makerlab platform.

In conjunction with the release of the ornament maker, Bambu Lab has introduced significant year-end discounts on its 3D printers and accessories, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts to expand their setups. It is important to note that this promotional period runs from December 3, 2024, to January 4, 2025, and includes substantial price reductions across various products.

Cutout and Solid Style Christmas ornaments. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Originally priced at $299, the A1 Mini is available for $199, offering a savings of $100 along with a $20 coupon. For those seeking additional features, the A1 Mini Combo is priced at $349, a reduction of $110 plus the $20 coupon.

Special holiday bundles are also part of the promotion, with the A1 Mini Holiday Bundle, including four premium filament rolls, available for $239. The A1 Mini Combo Holiday Bundle, also featuring four premium filament rolls, is priced at $385.

For larger models, the A1 is reduced to $339, offering $60 in savings, while the A1 Combo is priced at $489, reflecting a $70 discount. The X1C is available at $1,099, with $100 in savings, and its combo version, the X1C Combo, is priced at $1,299, offering a $150 reduction.

Similarly, the P1S is available for $599, with a $100 discount, while the P1S Combo is priced at $799, saving customers $150. The P1P sees the most significant price drop, now available at $499, reflecting a $200 reduction.

In addition to the hardware discounts, Bambu Lab is offering up to 30% off on filaments, consumables, and accessories. These store-wide savings make it an ideal time for 3D printing enthusiasts to stock up on essential supplies while enjoying substantial cost reductions.

Access to the Christmas Ornament Maker app is now available.

3D printing industry embracing the holiday spirit

The holiday season has long inspired creativity in the 3D printing community, with companies tapping into this enthusiasm by hosting challenges and providing tools that encourage personalization and innovation. For instance, 3D design software company Vectary partnered with MyMiniFactory to host a festive challenge of 3D designs for Christmas decorations.

Participants used Vectary’s browser-based 3D design platform to submit their creations, competing for prizes such as a MakeX M-Jewelry 3D printer valued at over $3,500. A bonus category encouraged creators to share YouTube tutorials that highlighted their workflow. To foster creativity, Vectary provided templates and video guides, making the holiday-inspired event an engaging and accessible experience for all participants.

Back in 2014, online 3D printing service provider i.materialise hosted its annual Christmas Challenge, inviting participants to design 3D printed ornaments for the holiday season.

Designs were required to be made for polyamide and fit within 10 x 10 x 10 cm. Winners received a print of their design, a €50 i.materialise printing voucher, an Autodesk Premium Membership, and an Instructables Pro Membership. The contest encouraged creativity, suggesting themes ranging from traditional Christmas motifs to unique interpretations.

