CECIMO Launches Policy Manifesto to Position Europe as a Global Leader in Additive Manufacturing

The European Association of Manufacturing Technologies (CECIMO) has announced the launch of the Manifesto for a Competitive European Additive Manufacturing Sector, co-signed by ten national associations representing the AM ecosystem across Europe. The manifesto embodies a unified commitment to advancing the European additive manufacturing (AM) industry and outlines strategic recommendations to secure its position as a global leader in the field.

The signatories include Swiss SWISSMEM, French EVOLIS, Italian UCIMU, Portuguese AIMMAP, Turkish MIB, Austrian Metaltechnology, Spanish ADDIMAT, British Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), German VDMA, and Belgian AGORIA—collectively representing the broad European AM community.

“[This proposal aims to] establish the EU as a global powerhouse for additive manufacturing and create an AM industry ecosystem that drives the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies as well as contributes to the green and digital transition in the EU,” the manifesto states.

This week, join industry leaders at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Final free registration spots – secure yours now.

CECIMO Spring Meetings 2025. Photo via CECIMO.

Additive Manufacturing: Accelerating Europe’s Path to Green and Digital Leadership

CECIMO highlights AM as a key enabler of Europe’s technological and industrial advancement. AM allows for the efficient production of complex, customized components using less material than traditional methods. It accelerates spare parts manufacturing, enhances processes like casting and injection molding, and reinforces supply chain resilience through localized production.

By supporting lightweight, fuel-efficient design and minimizing waste, AM plays a direct role in the EU’s green transition. Its capacity for on-demand, localized manufacturing lowers transport-related emissions, while its ability to facilitate repair and extend product lifespans promotes more responsible resource use.

As a digitally native technology, AM advances Europe’s industrial digitalization. It operates on digital design files and integrates seamlessly with AI, robotics, and IoT to boost precision, speed, and operational efficiency.

Its adaptability also enables reshoring, empowering manufacturers to bring production closer to target markets. This strengthens supply chain control, reduces reliance on external suppliers, and enhances responsiveness to market fluctuations.

Moreover, AM drives innovation in advanced materials. Its layer-by-layer approach accommodates aerospace alloys, high-performance polymers, biocompatible compounds, and smart materials with embedded sensors—expanding its potential across a wide range of industries.

CECIMO Director General Filip Geerts and President François Duval represent the European manufacturing technology sector before the European Commission. Photo via CECIMO.

Europe’s AM Sector Faces Structural and Competitive Hurdles

Despite its potential and substantial EU investments in research and innovation, the widespread adoption of AM in Europe continues to face challenges. The European AM sector is confronted with intensifying competition from North America and Asia, where more aggressive national strategies and larger investment resources are accelerating technological progress. Moreover, the transition to AM requires fundamental changes in product design and manufacturing processes—adaptations that many industries have yet to fully embrace—leading to cautious adoption.

Further limitations arise from a shortage of skilled professionals, including designers, engineers, and technicians proficient in AM technologies. Persistent technical challenges related to part quality consistency, post-processing, and advanced materials development emphasize the ongoing need for research and development to realize AM’s full industrial potential.

Strategic Recommendations to Advance Europe’s AM Ecosystem

To consolidate Europe’s leadership in additive manufacturing, the manifesto recommends:

Develop a Coordinated European AM Strategy. A comprehensive strategy should be established to evaluate the current state of the AM sector across Europe—identifying both strengths and structural gaps—and to define coordinated, actionable steps to enhance competitiveness at the global level.

Establish a Dedicated European AM Entity. A central body, formed through a public-private partnership, is recommended to lead cross-border coordination. This entity would act as a hub for AM policy, standardization efforts, market uptake, and R&D collaboration, addressing key obstacles to adoption across the EU.

Align and Optimize Public Investment. Building on the past AM investments made by the EU, future funding should leverage existing frameworks—such as the AM Motion roadmap—to avoid overlap and focus resources on high-impact initiatives.

Integrate AM into Emergency Response Infrastructure. A distributed network of AM facilities across Europe would enable fast, localized production of critical parts in times of crisis. This approach would strengthen supply chain resilience, reduce dependence on external providers, and support the continuity of essential services during emergencies.

Invest in AM Skills and Workforce Development. To support long-term growth, the EU should expand training and education programs aligned with evolving industry needs. Building on efforts like the SAM (Sector Skills Strategy in Additive Manufacturing) initiative, this would help develop a qualified workforce equipped to drive innovation and adapt to technological advances.

CECIMO representing Europe’s manufacturing technology sector before the European Commission. Photo via CECIMO.

Europe’s Latest Advances in Additive Manufacturing

In addition to CECIMO’s effort, several companies are also focusing on strengthening additive manufacturing in Europe. Among recent developments, Spanish 3D technology provider Sicnova officially launched the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors (CEDAEC), the first facility of its kind in Spain, dedicated exclusively to advanced manufacturing and the certification of components for the defense sector. The inauguration took place on April 4th at Novaindef’s facilities, renowned for their expertise in producing and securing critical defense components.

In March, German multinational engineering and technology company Bosch launched a new metal additive manufacturing facility at its Nuremberg plant, investing nearly €6 million. At the heart of the facility is a Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer, which the company says will play a key role in producing complex metal parts more efficiently. With this addition, the automotive giant sees itself as the first Tier-1 automotive supplier in Europe to operate a facility in this performance class.



Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows CECIMO representing Europe’s manufacturing technology sector before the European Commission. Photo via CECIMO.