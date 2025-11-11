CASTOR closes after eight years as founder confirms company’s end

CASTOR, an Israeli developer of automated 3D printing analysis software, has officially ended operations after eight years. Co-founder and CEO Omer Blaier announced the shutdown in a LinkedIn post describing it as “the end of an era.” The statement confirmed that the Tel Aviv-based startup, founded in 2017, has ceased activity following years of building decision-support software for manufacturers adopting additive manufacturing.

Blaier reflected on the company’s trajectory, calling it a “roller coaster” that combined achievement and hardship. “CASTOR served as proof that even with a great idea, a dedicated team, a lovable product, and a large number of paying customers, navigating the unstable environment we live in requires more than that,” he wrote. Blaier thanked co-founder Elad Schiller, the company’s employees, and its customers, adding that he plans to take time off with his family before beginning a new professional chapter. He also invited entrepreneurs to contact him directly to discuss CASTOR’s experience and lessons learned.

Castor’s software streamlined the AM processes. Photo via Castor.

CASTOR Technologies developed software that helped industrial users evaluate whether parts were better produced through 3D printing or traditional manufacturing. Its algorithms analyzed thousands of CAD files, identified geometries suitable for additive production, and estimated cost and lead-time differences. The platform could recommend geometry changes to improve printability and connect users with external service bureaus capable of producing validated components. Companies including Siemens Energy, Stanley Black & Decker, and Evonik were among those reported to have used its tools.

Context surrounding the shutdown traces back to June 2025, following a report from Israeli business outlet Calcalist, which revealed that CASTOR has filed for court-ordered liquidation in the Tel Aviv District Court. According to the filing, the company owes about ILS 8.6 million (roughly US $2.3 million) amid a decline in industry investment. CASTOR had previously raised US $5.9 million across four funding rounds, including a 2021 seed investment led by Xerox with participation from Evonik Venture Capital, TAU Ventures, Spring Ventures, and private investor Jeremy Coller. In 2023, Asahi Kasei partnered with CASTOR to integrate its algorithms into computer-aided engineering workflows.

CASTOR gained backing from new investors Spring Ventures and Xerox. Photo via CASTOR.

Industry analysts have linked CASTOR’s closure to a wider slowdown in industrial 3D printing software adoption that began in 2023, when large U.S. manufacturers scaled back research and development budgets and delayed additive manufacturing investments. Such market contractions have affected smaller software companies dependent on venture funding and enterprise adoption cycles. At the time of publication, CASTOR’s website is no longer accessible, and the outcome of the court process will determine whether its technology or intellectual property could be acquired.

