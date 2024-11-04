carimatec showcases how to scale up dental and industrial manufacturing at Formnext 2024 with the automated 3D printing system for ultra-speed, customised, mass production

Korean Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printer manufacturer Carima’s subsidiary carimatec is set to unveil its advanced 3D printing solutions at the upcoming Formnext 2024 tradeshow.

carimatec was founded on April 2024 by Kwang-Min Lee, Vice President of Carima, to address the growing demand for 3D printing in industries such as dental, industrial, and consumer goods. The company’s growth has been further supported by investment from FuturePlay, a leading deep-tech venture capital firm, led by CEO Jung-Hee Ryu.

With a system more productive than any existing 3D printer, scaling dental and industrial manufacturing

Supporting the dental industry in 2024, carimatec supplied five DM400 automated production systems to the largest clear aligner company in Korea. Previously relying on hundreds of desktop 3D printers, the manufacturer has streamlined its production, which now generates around 3,500 dental models per day. Each DM400 unit produces around 700 models daily, greatly increasing efficiency in the production of custom clear aligners.

This DM400 with an automated post-processing system is capable of continuous 24-hour production. Photo via carimatec.

Labor needs have been reduced from six operators to just one, thanks to the systems’ high accuracy and 24-hour production capabilities. Combining Dual 4K DLP & Seamless Boundary Align Technology with an automated post-processing system, the company has optimized production while maintaining high-quality standards. Additional systems have already been ordered, and they are expected to further enhance production capacity, says the company.

In the industrial sector, a large mining solutions company in South Africa has adopted carimatec’s ultra-fast X1 DLP 3D printer and has begun mass production of parts. carimatec’s X1 printer, capable of printing at speeds of up to 50 cm/h (depending on materials and structure), enables on-site, immediate production and use of flame-retardant and high-strength components designed to enhance the safety of miners. The company plans to produce thousands of parts in the future.

By incorporating this 3D printer, the company has successfully reduced production times while maintaining high-quality, customized parts, demonstrating the X1’s value in mass production for industrial applications.

Smoke sensor housing and industrial parts were printed on the CARIMA X1 using various materials, including a flame-retardant material. Image via carimatec.

Advanced solutions for diverse applications

For research and development purposes, the IMD-C DLP 3D printer offers versatility and precision. Its high light uniformity, exceeding 98%, guarantees consistent quality, while optional pixel sizes and layer thicknesses (ranging from 25μm to 150μm) provide flexibility for a wide range of applications. Whether in ceramics, electronics, bio/medical fields, or education, the IMD-C meets the needs of labs and specialized professionals by accommodating materials such as high-viscosity, heat-resistant, and ceramic resins.

Various samples printed with a versatile ceramic 3D printer IMD-C. Image via carimatec.

Beyond industrial applications, carimatec will also be showcasing the IML 3D printer. Compactly designed for convenient chairside use, this 3D printer can produce dental crowns and bridges with precision under 40μm in just eight minutes. It appears 98% light uniformity, ensuring consistent print quality and a fast workflow. This printer offers dental and jewelry professionals a cost-effective and reliable solution for high-quality production.

Dental orthodontics and Jewelry samples were printed on the IML. Image via carimatec.

In addition to these offerings, carimatec plans on broadening its reach into sectors such as aerospace, defense, mobility, and disaster safety. By focusing on automating the mass production of specialized parts and utilizing high-performance materials, the company aims to make a significant contribution to these industries.

Attendees at Formnext 2024 can explore carimatec’s latest innovations firsthand by visiting Booth F49 in Hall 11.1. On display will be carimatec’s advanced 3D printing automation solutions, tailored for customized mass production across industries such as dentistry and industrial manufacturing.

Additionally, carimatec will partner with Tethon3D, a USA-based ceramic resin manufacturer, to present new developments in ceramic 3D printing.

Featured image shows various samples printed with a versatile ceramic 3D printer IMD-C. Image via carimatec.