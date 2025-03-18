Carbon to Showcase 3D Printing Innovations for Dental Labs at IDS 2025

At IDS 2025, Carbon, a U.S.-based developer of CLIP 3D printing, will showcase its latest advancements in automation, material technology, and workflow optimization, all designed to enhance the efficiency of dental labs. The company will introduce new features in its Automatic Operation (AO) Suite and unveil Lucentra, a solution for clear aligner production. These innovations aim to improve productivity and support scalable production in the dental industry.

“We’ve seen these solutions contribute to significant improvements across North America, and we’re eager to extend that success to Europe at IDS 2025. Our goal is to help dental labs unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency,” said Terri Capriolo, Senior Vice President of Oral Health at Carbon.

Dental model made from DPR 10 resin. Photo via Carbon

Highlights of the AO Suite

At the core of Carbon’s presentation will be the AO Suite, which includes the AO Backpack, the Automatic Print Preparation (APP), all-new Parts Retrieval Basket, and AO Polishing Cassettes for M-Series printers.

Launched in 2024, the AO Backpack introduces significant automation to post-print operations, featuring an automatic separation blade for efficient removal of parts from the build plate, a parts basket capable of collecting up to 230 parts, and a resin reclamation system that supports cost-effective and sustainable production. Since its introduction, the AO Backpack has processed over 18,000 prints, improving workflows in dental labs.

To optimize workflow, the Automatic Print Preparation (APP) enhances laboratory efficiency by automating essential pre-print tasks such as part orientation, support placement, and labeling. The APP can operate independently or in conjunction with the AO Backpack, streamlining the print preparation process, maintaining a steady print queue, and reducing the need for manual intervention.

The Parts Retrieval Basket allows labs to retrieve completed prints without disrupting ongoing operations. This functionality is particularly advantageous for labs using the AO Backpack during staffed shifts, ensuring continuous production and minimizing downtime.

The AO Polishing Cassette has been introduced to the European lab market and is now compatible with M3 and M3 Max printers. It utilizes light-scattering technology to polish parts during the printing process, resulting in smoother, clearer prints while reducing manual finishing and preserving intricate design details. The cassette has been validated for materials such as Dentsply’s Lucitone Digital Print™ and Keystone Keysplint Soft™ Clear, and is available for the M2, M3, and M3 Max printer platforms.

Lucentra: Enhancing Clear Aligners Production

In line with its commitment to automation, Carbon is introducing Lucentra, a solution designed to reduce visible layer lines in thermoformed clear aligners by producing smoother printed models, thereby enhancing clarity from the outset. Lucentra integrates specialized software, a new cassette for the Carbon L1 printer, and UMA 20, a material formulated for creating hollow models and offering a longer shelf life compared to previous aligner model materials.

Lucentra solution. Photo via: Carbon

Advancements in Digital Dentistry

In related news, Stratasys has introduced TrueDent-D resin to the European market, enabling the production of over 30 dentures in a single print job using the J5 DentaJet printer. This resin significantly reduces production costs by more than 50% compared to traditional methods, addressing the growing demand in a market projected to reach $2.45 billion by 2028. The streamlined process also eliminates more than 27 manual touchpoints, reducing errors and chair time for patients.

Meanwhile, 3D Systems, based in the U.S., received FDA 510(k) clearance for its multi-material, jetted 3D-printed denture solution. This new technology integrates NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base materials into a single monolithic denture using MultiJet Printing. The solution emphasizes break resistance, aesthetics, and high-volume production, improving automation and efficiency in denture manufacturing.

