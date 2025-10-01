Carbon footprint down by 23% in 2024, reports Stratasys

US-based 3D printer OEM Stratasys has published its ESG & Sustainability Report citing a significant reduction in its global carbon footprint, with emissions across operations and its value chain falling by 23.1% in 2024.

According to the company’s latest sustainability report, total emissions stood at 188,843 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent, a decline driven largely by improvements in supply chain practices and product use.

The findings come from Stratasys’ first comprehensive assessment of Scope 3 emissions, which account for 92% of its climate impact. Purchased goods and services represented the largest share, while the lifetime energy use of its 3D printers made up nearly a quarter.

Both categories showed reductions last year, reflecting changes in material sourcing and stronger sales in markets where electricity grids are less carbon intensive. Transportation-related emissions also fell sharply after Stratasys cut its reliance on air freight, which had covered about 80% of shipments in 2023 but dropped to 45% in 2024.

Prepared in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and independently assured by Motive Analytics, the report marked the first time Stratasys disclosed emissions across its full value chain. The company framed these efforts under “Mindful Manufacturing,” its strategy of using life-cycle assessments, circular design and data-driven tools to cut material, energy and emissions impacts in additive production.

Cover of Stratasys’ 2024 ESG & Sustainability Report, titled “Mindful Manufacturing.” Image via Stratasys.

Sustainability strategy in action

Alongside the emissions reductions, Stratasys expanded its use of renewable power, particularly at its main manufacturing site in Kiryat Gat, Israel. Solar panels there generated 972,035 kWh of electricity during 2024, a contribution that avoided 653 metric tons of carbon emissions.

The share of renewable electricity at the site rose to 23%, up from 18.1% a year earlier. The company also added electric vehicles to its fleet and installed new charging stations, part of efforts to cut emissions from operations and transport.

Circularity and waste management formed another core element of the strategy. Stratasys reported that more than 477 metric tons of product materials were reused or recycled during the year through refurbished machines, trade-in schemes and a return system for empty material canisters.

A key development was the introduction of SAF ReLife, a process that allows manufacturing with 100% reused PA12 powder. Independent analysis found the method can reduce the carbon footprint of production by as much as 89% compared with conventional approaches when powered by renewable energy.

Water use came under closer scrutiny during the year, with consumption intensity falling by 15% in 2024 and continuing a four-year downward trend. Artificial intelligence monitoring systems installed across Israeli sites identified leaks and inefficiencies that would otherwise have wasted thousands of cubic meters of water, preventing losses and avoiding damage to equipment.

The report detailed progress beyond environmental measures. Employee engagement reached a record score of 74, with 39,366 hours of training delivered across the workforce. Women accounted for 38% of new managerial hires, exceeding the company’s own targets, and parental leave uptake continued to rise under an equal parent policy introduced in 2022.

Adding to that, the 3D printer OEM relocated its U.S. headquarters to a new campus in Minnetonka, Minnesota, designed with energy efficiency and employee wellbeing in mind.

During the year, it also received a Silver Medal in its first EcoVadis assessment, placing it in the top 15% of companies reviewed, and was recognized at the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association’s (AMGTA) 2024 Member Summit with multiple awards for environmental management and transparency in reporting.

The Stratasys team at RAPID + TCT 2025. Photo via Stratasys.

3D printing’s role in sustainability

Sustainability in 3D printing is important because it cuts down on waste and energy use while encouraging the use of recyclable or eco-friendly materials. By keeping things green, 3D printing can support a circular economy and ensure innovation doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.

This year, UK-based 3D printing filament brand Filamentive introduced Material Sustainability Profiles (MSPs) to enhance transparency in additive manufacturing. Each MSP provided clear data on a filament’s sustainability credentials, including polymer origin, recycled content, packaging type, and end-of-life guidance, alongside compliance with REACH, RoHS, ISO 9001, and ISO 14001 standards.

Designed to be concise and comparable, the profiles address the lack of standardization in material specifications. Initially applied to PLA, PETg, ASA, and select engineering filaments, the initiative marks a step toward greater accountability and a circular economy in 3D printing.

Elsewhere, Global rail and transit manufacturer Wabtec’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlighted how the company advanced its environmental strategy through additive manufacturing and remanufacturing. By incorporating 3D printing into production, the firm cut material and energy waste by 70–80% while reducing time to market by up to 90%.

In 2019 alone, it produced more than 1,250 prototypes and set a target of over 25,000 printed parts by 2025. At the same time, its remanufacturing program brought back about 296 million pounds of end-of-life material each year for reuse or recycling, with less than 1% ultimately discarded.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows cover of Stratasys’ 2024 ESG & Sustainability Report, titled “Mindful Manufacturing.” Image via Stratasys.