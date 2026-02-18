Carbon appoints Jason Rolland as Chief Technology Officer

Carbon, a product development and manufacturing technology company, has promoted Jason Rolland, Ph.D., to Chief Technology Officer. Rolland has been with the company for more than 12 years and was one of its earliest hires. In his new position, he will lead Carbon’s broader product development and research and development organization.

Trained as a polymer scientist, Rolland earned his Ph.D. in 2005 under co-founder Joseph DeSimone, Ph.D. During his tenure, he built the materials team and co-invented the company’s patented dual-cure resin platform. According to the firm, his leadership contributed to the launch of multiple resin products developed in combination with the company’s hardware and software platforms.

“I’m humbled and excited to take on this challenge,” said Jason Rolland. “Over the past 12 years, I’ve really grown to love this space and this technology. I think additive manufacturing is critically important to building the next generation of products that impact our society, and I think Carbon is well positioned to lead this effort.”

Modular curved lattice pad developed using Carbon Design Engine and EPU 45 elastomer. Photo via Carbon.

Prior to joining the firm, Rolland was a co-founder of Liquidia, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA). He holds more than 60 issued U.S. patents, with an additional 45 pending. The company describes him as an expert in additive manufacturing whose career has involved work across multiple scientific and engineering disciplines.

Phil DeSimone, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon, said Rolland has played a significant role in the company’s development since its early stages. “I couldn’t be more excited about having Jason in this role,” said DeSimone. “He has been a prolific innovator and leader since he joined Carbon in the early days and is responsible for many of the company’s largest revenue products. I am excited to have him lead Carbon’s broader product development and R&D organization as we continue to lead the way in additive manufacturing technology and solutions.”

Rolland’s appointment follows more than a decade overseeing materials development at the company. As Chief Technology Officer, he will now direct the firm’s product development and research efforts.

Jason Rolland. Photo via Carbon.

Leadership realignment reflects focus on scaling technical platforms

Recent leadership appointments across additive manufacturing have centered on operational integration rather than expansion narratives. Spectroplast, a specialist in industrial silicone 3D printing, named Maximilian Eils as Chief Executive Officer with a mandate focused on translating materials innovation into scalable industrial production. Investors HZG Group and AM Ventures emphasized ecosystem coordination from material development through factory deployment, signaling that material platforms alone are insufficient without process engineering and production reliability.

A similar emphasis on workflow integration emerged at Protolabs, a digital manufacturing services provider, which appointed Suresh Krishna as President and CEO while reaffirming second-quarter 2025 revenue guidance of $124 million to $132 million. Board leadership positioned the move around strengthening the company’s role as an end-to-end manufacturing partner, spanning prototyping through production. Financial projections accompanying the appointment underscored performance discipline alongside leadership transition, indicating that growth strategies are increasingly tied to operational execution rather than technology claims alone.

Maximilian Eils. Photo via Spectroplast.

