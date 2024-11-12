Caracol to Unveil New Large-Scale Metal 3D Printing Platform at Formnext 2024

Caracol, a developer of large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) technologies, is set to introduce its latest innovation, Vipra AM, at Formnext 2024. Designed to address the rising demand for efficient, large-scale metal 3D printing, Vipra AM integrates robotic deposition technology with automation to facilitate the production of complex industrial components. Caracol aims for Vipra to set a new benchmark in large-format metal manufacturing, responding to the manufacturing sector’s need for adaptable and sustainable solutions.

Vipra AM employs Direct Energy Deposition with wire arc additive manufacturing, expanding the potential of LFAM. This proprietary platform, engineered for flexibility and control, comes in two distinct configurations. Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) applies Plasma Arc Deposition to achieve high precision and strength, making it suitable for structural components in aerospace and energy sectors. Vipra XP (Extreme Productivity), built to maximize throughput, supports lightweight metals like aluminum and nickel, ideal for industries where rapid production and weight efficiency are essential, such as automotive and marine.

Caracol Launches Vipra AM. Photo via Caracol.

Francesco De Stefano, Caracol’s CEO, explains, “Our focus has been to combine application-driven approaches with advanced technologies that support the production of large-scale, complex parts.” Caracol’s years of experience with polymer-based LFAM have culminated in Vipra AM, an integrated system that combines monitoring, automation, and material versatility.

Engineered to complement existing manufacturing workflows, Vipra AM enables hybrid production models that incorporate traditional methods alongside advanced metal deposition. This approach aims to reduce material waste, shorten lead times, and increase operational efficiency without requiring complete retooling of production lines. Gianrocco Marinelli, Caracol’s Director of Metal Additive Manufacturing, notes Vipra’s role in addressing manufacturers’ challenges related to resource efficiency and operational speed, pointing to the platform’s capacity to produce components like high-temperature autoclave molds and complex structural parts.

Caracol plans a full showcase of Vipra AM at Formnext, with a live demonstration and panel discussion on November 19, 2024, at booth C101 in Hall 12.1. Industry experts will discuss the emerging synergies between polymer and metal LFAM, along with the platform’s impact on future manufacturing paradigms. Caracol envisions Vipra AM not only enhancing efficiency but also redefining the possibilities of large-scale metal additive manufacturing.

Caracol’s booth location at Formnext 2024. Image via Caracol.

Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing

In other large-scale 3D printing news, Rocket Lab, a space launch company based in California, has deployed a 90-ton automated fiber placement (AFP) machine to construct large carbon composite rocket structures. This AFP system, built by Electroimpact, automates the production of major composite components for Rocket Lab’s Neutron launch vehicle, reducing production time from weeks to hours.

Additionally, Rapid Fusion, a UK-based company in the additive manufacturing sector, has introduced its Apollo system, a large-format pellet-based 3D printing solution. The Apollo system utilizes robotics to produce large components and molds, targeting industries such as automotive and aerospace. Capable of handling high extrusion rates and a wide range of engineering-grade polymers, Apollo offers significant improvements in printing speed and material cost efficiency.

Rocket Lab’s 90-tonne automated fiber placement (AFP) machine. Photo via Rocket Lab.

