Caracol Presents Latest Eidos Platform Advancements at Formnext 2025

Caracol, a provider of large-format robotic additive manufacturing (AM) systems, will introduce the latest version of its Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite at Formnext 2025 (Booth C101 – Hall 12.1). The software is central to the company’s production platform and now incorporates AI, additional AM-related processes, and expanded sensing capabilities to support more autonomous and adaptive workflows.

This release follows recent developments at Caracol, including the acquisition of additive manufacturing assets from Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH and the closing of a $40 million Series B funding round. The company will present features aimed at improving scalability, throughput, and resource efficiency for applications in aerospace, energy, transportation, and marine sectors.

Caracol Founders De Stefano Cassis Gervasini Avallone. Photo via Caracol.

Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite Updates

The updated Eidos suite was developed with input from software and AI partners. Eidos Builder now links Caracol’s slicing, simulation, and AM tools with additional steps such as scanning and milling, creating automated end-to-end workflows. Eidos Nexus, the IoT-based control system for Caracol’s platforms, now includes AI Control, which introduces sensing and adaptive operational adjustments.

At Formnext, visitors will be able to see the Heron AM and Vipra AM robotic platforms and review examples of large-scale industrial components produced by organizations including Alstom, NP Aerospace and the UK Digital Manufacturing Center, JOME, and CPC Group. Caracol will also display a 3D printed catamaran created with V2 Boats using Heron AM in a continuous 120-hour build.

HA Printing Close Up. Photo via Caracol.

On November 18 at 4:00 PM, Caracol will host an event at its booth. Giovanni Avallone, Chief Innovation Officer, will present the new Eidos features. This will be followed by a panel discussion titled “Disrupting Transportation: Redefining Sea, Rail, and Road,” focusing on the use of robotic LFAM technologies in maritime, rail, and automotive manufacturing. The event will conclude with a networking session and an open bar.

Formnext 2025: Key Exhibitors and Innovations

Alongside Caracol, several companies will showcase advances across the AM ecosystem at Formnext 2025.

DyeMansion will present its post-processing solutions, including the Powershot X, Powerfuse S, DM60, DM60 Reservoir, and the VX1 system (following the company’s acquisition of ASM). The new L-RR (Refresh) cartridge, designed to reduce black dyeing costs, will also be on display.

In addition, Interspectral, a specialist in advanced analytics and 3D visualization for metal AM, will introduce new products designed to optimize workflow, quality control, and process monitoring. Live demonstrations of AM Explorer, featuring in-situ monitoring with real build data, will highlight how AI and data fusion enhance process stability.

Kexcelled will also highlight new sustainable and high-performance 3D printing materials. The Eco-Aesthetic PLA Filament Series, available in Coffee, Tea, and Bamboo variants, incorporates 10% recycled material and offers natural aesthetics with subtle printing aromas. Additionally, Kexcelled will introduce elastomer-based filaments for professional applications, including K9™ PEBA 90A, K8™ TPU AIR, and K8 TPU 95A Matte, combining flexibility, durability, and refined finishes.

Follow 3D Printing Industry throughout the week for live updates, interviews, and analysis direct from Frankfurt.

If you would like to meet with 3DPI during the event, please contact us here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows HA Printing Close Up. Photo via Caracol.