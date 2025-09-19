Caracol expands US footprint with new Austin facility for polymer and metal LFAM

Caracol AM, the Italian developer of large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) solutions, has officially opened its U.S. headquarters and production facility in Austin, Texas. The new 6,000 sq. ft. site will function as a hub for assembling, testing, and delivering the company’s robotic AM platforms to the North American market. It also includes a production and applications center to support customer projects in aerospace, automotive, construction, and design.

Austin: a strategic U.S. hub

Caracol’s decision to base its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas reflects both the scale of its American business and the city’s industrial positioning. The U.S. already generates around 40% of Caracol’s global revenue, making it the company’s largest market.

According to investors, the site selection followed a structured review process in which Caracol compared multiple U.S. locations before ultimately concluding that Austin offered the best fit. “They had prepared a 20-page presentation about where to go in the U.S., and Austin at the end was the final decision, the right place to be,” said Matteo Cascinari, General Partner at Primo Space.

The facility will have a capacity to assemble up to 100 robotic LFAM systems per year and an applications center supporting aerospace, automotive, construction, and design projects. That figure reflects potential output rather than current production, Caracol’s worldwide installed base only recently passed 100 systems, but underscores the company’s intent to scale rapidly in North America.

Investors also highlighted Caracol’s role in aerospace and space applications. Primo Space, which specializes in the sector, described the company as an “enabler for the industry.” That positioning dovetails with Austin’s proximity to Texas’s aerospace and defense supply chains, where established primes and emerging space firms are expanding operations.

From design roots to industrial impact

Founded in 2015 near Milan, Caracol started in the design world before moving into industrial tooling and manufacturing. CEO and Co-Founder Francesco De Stefano, together with CMO Violetta Nespolo, outlined the company’s trajectory.

In aerospace and automotive, Caracol’s LFAM tools have cut lead times by up to 80% compared to traditional methods while reducing waste. Many client relationships begin with trial projects at Caracol’s facilities and evolve into full production.

“In five years, we’ve doubled the business annually,” said De Stefano, noting Caracol now has more than 100 systems installed in 30 countries, with a team nearing 100 employees. He added that the company’s value proposition extends beyond hardware. “The job isn’t done when we install a machine; it’s done when our partners are scaling successfully with the applications they purchased the system for.”

Caracol’s portfolio now spans polymer composites and metal wire-arc additive manufacturing. The dual-platform strategy, coupled with a strong service model, underpins its approach.



Customer Applications: From construction to aerospace and marine

Caracol’s LFAM technology is increasingly being applied in industries where scale, cost, and lead time are decisive.

Aerospace has been one of the most strategic growth areas. Caracol’s LFAM tools have already cut lead times for aerospace jigs and tooling by up to 80% compared to traditional methods. At the Austin facility, aerospace applications were highlighted with a drone nose mold and large trim-and-drill jigs, underscoring the potential for qualified composite tooling. Cross Industry Dynamics also pointed to aerospace as a target sector for future projects, building on its existing portfolio in robotics and automotive.

In automotive, adoption is advancing through both OEM suppliers and end users. Eligio Re Fraschini, a third-generation composites manufacturer and Ferrari supplier, uses Caracol technology to produce medium- and large-scale molds that meet demanding performance and time-to-market requirements. Automotive tooling examples on display included a rear tail light panel and a front grille section, showcasing how LFAM can handle large-format composite components.

Marine applications are also emerging as a strong use case. At Austin, Caracol displayed a metal propeller prototype produced on the Vipra platform and a four-meter yacht air intake grille developed with Ferretti Group, manufactured as a single piece with only around 10% waste compared to conventional assemblies. Caracol has also collaborated with V2 Group to produce a 3D printed catamaran hull, further extending LFAM’s role in large-scale marine manufacturing.

In construction, Carl Andersen of HITT Contracting described how robotics and LFAM are being tested for prefabrication and large-scale components in data centers. Caracol also displayed complex column formworks that demonstrate how LFAM can simplify and accelerate architectural concrete tooling.

Design and consumer products remain an important entry point for the technology. Diego Balmaceda, Founder of UKMA, adopted Caracol’s systems in 2024 to produce biomaterial-based furniture such as the ONO chair, scaling through a network of microfactories. Spencer Loveless, CEO of Merit3D, outlined how the company is targeting production runs of 10,000–1 million parts for customers like Walmart and Home Depot, aiming to 3D print entire consumer products such as vacuum systems without relying on injection molding. Nathan Ducote of Massive Make added that LFAM is already enabling faster, lower-cost builds for themed entertainment environments, drawing on experience at Universal Studios and Disney’s Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Investor perspectives and future plans

Stefano Peroncini, Founding and Managing Partner at Eureka! Venture, said the fund invested in Caracol as part of its deep-tech strategy in material science. “We manage more than €100 million and have invested over €7 million in Caracol, one of our largest tickets,” he said, pointing to the company’s IP portfolio with more than 110 patents and a team “uniquely balanced between technical expertise and business acumen.”

Matteo Cascinari, Founder and General Partner at Primo Space, emphasized the strength of the founding team. “Venture capital is a people business,” he said. “What convinced us from the beginning was the team, Francesco, Violetta, Jacopo, and Giovanni. Very few companies actually deliver what they set out in their business plans. Caracol is one of those rare cases.”

Both investors noted Caracol’s consistent year-over-year growth and positioned the company as a bridge between advanced materials, robotics, and additive manufacturing. While AM has seen hype cycles, they remain bullish on its long-term relevance. As Peroncini put it: “Society will always need to manufacture. The winning formula is integrating traditional and advanced methods with robotics and AI, and Caracol is at the forefront of that shift.”

Inside the facility: A look into the Heron AM Platform.

The Austin site showcased Caracol’s dual-platform approach, with the Heron composite system and Vipra metal platform on display.

For nearly a decade, Caracol has advanced composite systems through Heron, a modular LFAM cell that adapts to shop-floor requirements. Extruder options support different applications: high-throughput units for large industrial parts such as aerospace tooling, mid-range systems that balance detail and productivity, high-resolution extruders for fine features in furniture and design, and rail-mounted setups for build volumes beyond four meters.

Six-axis industrial robotic kinematics enable complex geometries, managed via a centralized control unit. Drying and feeding systems control pellet temperature and humidity, and three print bed formats are available.

Robotic arms at the Austin facility included KUKA and FANUC. “Our main partner is KUKA Robotics. They’ve been excellent collaborators, and their systems are our standard. We can adapt to other providers if clients require it, but KUKA arms are the easiest for us to integrate,” said Mattia Roma, Content Specialist at Caracol.

Roma added: “Caracol delivers turnkey technology, extruder, dryer, software. If a client insists on a different robot, we customize. Our cells can also switch between additive and subtractive tools: you can 3D print with the extruder, then mill with a CNC head on the same robot. It’s hybrid integration in one setup.”

Eidos, Caracol’s in-house software, configures each machine. Plastic and metal workflows differ but share a common base. The team is also developing AI tools for predictive analytics, beginning with polymers as metals continue to mature.

Introducing Vipra AM

Caracol’s metal platform is newer, officially launched in 2024 after three to four years of R&D. “Metal AM is newer for us. We began experimenting three years ago, including projects with the European Space Agency. Our Vipra wire-arc platform always requires some post-processing due to weld-based layering, but it’s more sustainable than traditional machining and enables organic geometries that are difficult or impossible conventionally,” said Roma.

The Vipra AM platform comes in two configurations. Vipra XP (Extreme Productivity) employs WAAM with Cold Metal Transfer (CMT), depositing up to 5 kg/h depending on geometry and cooling. Vipra XQ (Extreme Quality) uses Plasma Arc Deposition (PAD), producing finer resolution and smoother surfaces at lower deposition rates.

Federica Tiso, Metal R&D Senior Specialist, explained that monitoring systems include a welding camera, thermal cameras, and profilometers to measure bead shape. “Each bead builds on the last until the full geometry is complete,” she said.

CMT supports stainless steel, mild steel, nickel alloys (e.g. Inconel 625), aluminum, and copper alloys. Titanium is possible via plasma-based deposition with strict gas shielding to prevent oxidation.

Toolpaths and parameters are generated in Eidos, which includes simulation. Most parts are produced to a near-net shape for subsequent machining. Validation includes sectioning pilot parts to check fusion quality and mechanical properties, with CT tomography used in select cases.

Vipra AM cells feature enclosures for safety and environmental control, with sensors monitoring layer geometry, thermal behavior, and shielding-gas flow. Configurations offer up to nine axes via an industrial anthropomorphic arm and coordinated positioner.

On sustainability and materials

Sustainability has been a priority since inception. Caracol recently earned ISO 14001 certification, becoming the first LFAM company in Europe to achieve the standard. Its technology reduces energy consumption compared to traditional manufacturing and supports circular material use: thermoplastics can be recycled and re-pelletized, while scrap metal from wire-arc builds can be returned to production.

The company’s material portfolio reinforces this approach. Heron processes recycled and bio-based pellets alongside engineering thermoplastics such as ABS, PETG, PP, and PA, with glass- or carbon-fiber reinforcement for demanding applications. Vipra supports stainless steels, mild steels, aluminum alloys, nickel-based alloys such as Inconel 625, and copper alloys, giving customers a range of options for both performance and lifecycle impact. Even though U.S. regulations are less strict than Europe’s, Caracol has committed to applying the same environmental standards at its Austin facility.

