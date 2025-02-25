Caracol and V2 Group sail smoothly with a unique 3D printed catamaran

In alliance with V2 Group, Italian 3D printer manufacturer Caracol has developed a 6-meter-long monolithic catamaran using its robotic 3D printing technology.

Designed for open-water use, the project serves as a test case for whether large-format additive manufacturing can be scaled for industrial boat production. The process involved assessing each stage of manufacturing, from material selection to printing optimization and post-processing.

Unlike conventional boatbuilding, which relies on molds and extensive manual labor, 3D printing offers a way to produce complex, customizable designs while reducing material waste, the Italian manufacturer explained in a press release. In addition, the companies involved see this as an opportunity to explore a more efficient and adaptable approach to vessel construction.

3D printed catamaran sailing in the water. Photo via Caracol.

3D printing boats

Caracol says the potential for AM in the maritime industry has been growing, with proponents highlighting its ability to streamline production.

Traditional methods require significant resources and time, whereas large-scale 3D printing could reduce costs while maintaining structural performance. This catamaran was developed with a focus not only on producing a single vessel but also on examining how the entire process could be refined for broader application.

Both Caracol and V2 Group plan to continue advancing this method, working toward a model that could allow for wider adoption of 3D printing in the sector. While challenges remain in industrializing the process, the companies aim to develop a commercially viable approach to boat manufacturing through further research and development.

3D printed boats have been making headlines for the past few years. Back in 2020, Moi Composites unveiled what it called the world’s first 3D printed boat made from continuous fiberglass thermoset material at the 2020 Genoa Boat Show.

Known as MAMBO, the 6.5-meter vessel was first introduced at Formnext 2019 and built using Continuous Fiber Manufacturing (CFM), a robotic 3D printing process designed to reinforce composite materials. Weighing 800 kg and powered by a 115 cv engine, MAMBO took two months to complete and later earned recognition from Monaco Yachting Cluster and the 2020 Mark Challenge.

More recently, global engineering company Renishaw partnered with INEOS Britannia to 3D print key components for the team’s AC75 racing yacht, which competed in the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona.

Using its RenAM 500Q metal 3D printer, Renishaw produced custom parts, including the bowsprit end detail, foil flap fairings, and outhaul sheave box, helping to optimize weight and structural performance. The company also provided position encoders to enhance the yacht’s precision. Led by Sir Ben Ainslie INEOS Britannia aimed to win the America’s Cup for the first time, having secured a spot in the Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals.

Close-up of INEOS Britannia’s 3D printing-powered racing yacht. Photo via Renishaw.

Caracol’s 3D printing solutions

Founded in 2017, Caracol’s expertise lies in large-format 3D printing. During Formnext 2024, the Italian manufacturer unveiled Vipra AM, its latest large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) platform. Designed for large-scale metal 3D printing, Vipra AM integrates robotic deposition technology and automation to enhance industrial production.

The platform features two configurations: Vipra XQ, which uses Plasma Arc Deposition for high-precision aerospace and energy components, and Vipra XP, optimized for lightweight metals in automotive and marine industries. Caracol emphasized Vipra’s hybrid manufacturing capabilities, aiming to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

One year before this, Caracol showcased major upgrades to its Heron AM robotic 3D printing platform at Formnext 2023, introducing the High Versatility (HV) extruder, an expanded Eidos Manufacturing Software Suite, and a multi-end-effector control cabinet.

Designed for precision and speed, the HV extruder supports large-scale applications across industries like marine, architecture, and tooling. The updated software suite incorporated IoT capabilities, enabling remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, while the new control cabinet streamlined multi-extruder management.

