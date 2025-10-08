Caracol and RusselSmith sign exclusive partnership to drive advanced manufacturing in West Africa

Caracol AM, a global developer of robotic large-format additive manufacturing systems, has signed an exclusive strategic partnership with RusselSmith, a Nigerian provider of asset integrity and advanced manufacturing solutions. The agreement focuses on the deployment, development, and commercialization of Caracol’s Vipra AM robotic wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) technology across West Africa.

Caracol’s CCO Riccardo Nicastro and RusselSmith’s CEO, Kayode Adeleke. Image via Caracol AM.

Building a regional advanced manufacturing hub

The collaboration aims to establish a world-class manufacturing hub to strengthen local industrial capabilities and promote sustainable production. Through this partnership, the companies will deploy Caracol’s Vipra AM systems across key West African markets while jointly developing local expertise and workforce capacity in advanced manufacturing. The initiative also supports commercialization opportunities across multiple industrial sectors and seeks to drive regional industrialization by providing scalable and sustainable production solutions.

Riccardo Nicastro, Caracol’s Global Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, said the agreement demonstrates “a commitment towards Africa and its technology and manufacturing independence,” adding that both companies are pursuing the creation of value “for the whole continent.”

Scaling up WAAM adoption in Africa

The partnership will introduce two Vipra AM platforms to the region, integrating training and talent development initiatives alongside production. RusselSmith’s CEO Kayode Adeleke called the alliance “a bold stride in shaping the future of advanced manufacturing in West Africa,” emphasizing that robotic WAAM will enable scalable, sustainable production and create new opportunities for industrial growth.

Expanding LFAM

Over the last decade, Caracol has become a leader in large-format robotic additive manufacturing, developing both composite and metal systems such as the Heron AM and Vipra AM platforms. Its technology enables multi-axis, pellet- or wire-based printing for large industrial components, supporting sectors from aerospace to energy.

Earlier this year, the company acquired Weber’s additive manufacturing assets to strengthen its LFAM leadership in Europe and opened a new facility in Austin, Texas to expand its polymer and metal operations in the U.S. The RusselSmith collaboration extends this global footprint, advancing metal additive manufacturing in emerging markets.

RusselSmith, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, provides inspection, maintenance, and manufacturing services for critical industries including energy, oil and gas, and maritime. The company has been expanding its digital and advanced manufacturing capabilities to strengthen regional self-sufficiency. The firm was previously highlighted for adopting additive manufacturing to support local energy-sector production.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the 3DPI Expert Committee.

Featured image shows Caracol’s CCO Riccardo Nicastro and RusselSmith’s CEO, Kayode Adeleke. Image via Caracol AM.