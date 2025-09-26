Caracol acquires Weber additive manufacturing assets to strengthen LFAM leadership in Europe

Caracol, the Milan-headquartered large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) specialist, has acquired the intellectual property and robotic machine configuration assets of Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH’s additive division. The announcement was made on 24 September 2025, with Caracol stating the move will expand its technology portfolio and reinforce its presence in the DACH region.

The acquisition will see Caracol integrate Weber’s additive extrusion expertise into its Heron and Vipra LFAM platforms, offering customers broader customization options and industrial automation choices, such as Siemens control systems and ABB robots. According to the company, the deal strengthens its ability to provide a comprehensive LFAM ecosystem to international clients while ensuring continuity of support for Weber’s existing additive customers through Caracol’s global service network spanning more than 55 countries.

Pictured from left to right: Francesco De Stefano, CEO of Caracol, Ludwig Weber, Managing Director at Weber, Dr. Markus Weber, Managing Director at Weber, and Paolo Cassis COO of Caracol. Image via Caracol.

Combining heritage with innovation

Francesco De Stefano, CEO and Co-founder of Caracol, said the agreement “combines heritage with innovation” and strengthens the technological roadmap of both companies. “Thanks to the partnership with Weber, Caracol clients will be able to access Heron platforms with a broader level of customization and configurations to satisfy their specific industrial needs,” he explained.

Weber, a German company with more than 100 years of experience in industrial extrusion machinery, will continue to play a role in extrusion technology development and product support within Caracol’s extended portfolio. Dr. Markus Weber and Ludwig Weber, Managing Directors of Hans Weber, noted that Caracol was selected after evaluating multiple proposals in the sector. “They are a leader in the large format AM market, with global support networks, know-how on key applications, and a complementary value proposition,” the Webers stated.

Expanding European industrial capacity

The acquisition is part of Caracol’s broader European investment strategy, focused on strengthening localized production and supporting industrial supply chains across the continent. The move follows Caracol’s recent expansion in North America, where it opened a headquarters and production facility in Austin, Texas, earlier this month.

Founded in 2017, Caracol has developed integrated LFAM solutions combining robotic arms, patented extrusion heads, and its proprietary Eidos Manufacturing software. Its technology is used across aerospace, marine, energy, architecture, and design sectors. The company operates the largest LFAM production center in Europe and has built a team of over 100 specialists worldwide.

Caracol’s Heron platform in action. Video by 3D Printing Industry.

LFAM momentum in the DACH region

In the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), additive manufacturing is rapidly evolving from a niche innovation tool toward a core enabler of industrial competitiveness. Germany in particular has become a policy battleground for AM’s role in future industry. The Berlin-based network Mobility goes Additive (MGA), with over 140 members spanning the value chain, recently pushed for a dedicated national AM strategy, citing 3D printing’s potential to drive sustainability, digital transformation, and resilient supply chains.

Meanwhile, in the metal AM realm, partnerships are expanding; for example, German integrator FIT AG has incorporated Meltio’s wire-laser deposition systems to reinforce additive manufacturing capacity across the DACH region. These moves reflect growing momentum not only in technology deployment but also in regional coordination, regulation, and industrial alignment across DACH borders.

