Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy Signals New Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing

Canada’s federal government has introduced a Defence Industrial Strategy that reorients military procurement toward domestic production, supply chain security, and long-term industrial capacity development. Announced alongside an $81.8 billion defence reinvestment in Budget 2025, the plan allocates $6.6 billion to expand industrial capability and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical systems and materials. The strategy notes that supply disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed vulnerabilities in global defence supply chains.

Procurement will operate under a new Build–Partner–Buy framework that prioritizes domestic manufacturing in sectors defined as sovereign capabilities. These include aerospace platforms and avionics, land vehicles and marine systems, ammunition and complex munitions, secure digital and communications systems, sensors, space-based surveillance, training and simulation environments, and uncrewed autonomous platforms. Several of these sectors already rely on advanced manufacturing technologies to support maintenance, repair, and prototyping. Aerospace and defence companies routinely use 3D printing to produce lightweight components, tooling, and replacement parts, particularly for systems that must remain operational for decades.

Land vehicles and naval systems illustrate one area where additive manufacturing has growing relevance. Armoured vehicles, ships, and icebreakers remain in service for long periods, often requiring replacement components that are no longer in active production. Defence organizations in multiple countries have used 3D printing to manufacture spare parts and repair tooling in order to extend the operational life of aging equipment and reduce supply chain delays. By prioritizing domestic manufacturing capacity for land systems and marine platforms, the strategy highlights sectors where distributed production methods, including additive manufacturing, are already being explored for sustainment and logistics.

Autonomous systems and munitions production represent another area where advanced manufacturing intersects with defence policy. The strategy identifies uncrewed platforms across land, air, surface, and underwater domains as sovereign capabilities, while also prioritizing ammunition production. Rapid prototyping and iterative development are common in these sectors, particularly for drones and related components, where lightweight structures and rapid design changes are common. Additive manufacturing is frequently used in defence research programs and early-stage platform development to shorten development cycles and produce complex geometries.

Projected economic impact of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy through 2035. Image via Government of Canada.

Implementation of the strategy will be led by the Defence Investment Agency (DIA), a procurement body created in October 2025 to consolidate responsibilities previously distributed across several departments. Fragmented processes have historically slowed acquisition timelines, and centralizing procurement authority is intended to accelerate capability decisions while providing clearer demand signals to industry. Government plans call for transforming DIA into a stand-alone entity through legislation in 2026, with responsibility for applying the Build–Partner–Buy framework and strengthening industrial participation requirements.

Domestic defence manufacturing currently includes nearly 600 firms contributing $9.6 billion to gross domestic product and supporting more than 81,000 jobs. Policy goals for the next decade include expanding sector revenues by more than 240 percent, increasing defence exports by 50 percent, and creating up to 125,000 additional jobs. Small and mid-sized enterprises account for roughly 92 percent of companies in the sector, placing them at the centre of efforts to scale manufacturing capacity and integrate Canadian suppliers into allied defence supply chains.

Research and development is another focus of the strategy. Government funding for defence-related R&D will increase by 85 percent, with initiatives intended to accelerate the transition from laboratory research to operational deployment. BOREALIS, a new defence research coordination body, will support work in fields including artificial intelligence, quantum systems, cybersecurity, robotics, and autonomous platforms. Military ranges and operational environments may also be opened to domestic companies to support testing and prototyping.

Supply chain resilience forms a further pillar of the strategy. A Canadian Defence Industry Resilience program will expand domestic production capacity for defence materials and components, beginning with ammunition and explosives manufacturing. Plans include establishing a domestic nitrocellulose production capability by 2029 and strengthening national capacity in steel, aluminum, and critical minerals used in defence technologies. Canada currently produces 10 of NATO’s 12 defence-critical raw materials.

Combined procurement, infrastructure investment, and related industrial activity associated with the strategy could exceed half a trillion dollars by 2035. Policy documents frame the effort as a structural shift linking industrial policy with national security. For manufacturers working across aerospace, defence systems, robotics, and advanced materials, sectors prioritized under the strategy already represent key areas where additive manufacturing technologies are being applied to support prototyping, maintenance, and distributed production.

