Can graphene-enhanced concrete drive sustainable construction? New UVA research reveals

University of Virginia (UVA) researchers have developed a sustainable cementitious composite for 3D printing by incorporating graphene with limestone-calcined clay (LC2).

Published in the Journal of Building Engineering, this approach enhances both strength and environmental performance, positioning the material as a viable solution for modern construction challenges. Led by Professor Osman Ozbulut from UVA’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, the project explores how even small additions of graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) can substantially improve structural integrity in 3D printed layers while minimizing the environmental impact of concrete production.

This visualisation shows layers of graphene used for membranes. Image via University of Manchester.

Enhanced strength and sustainability

Conducted by doctoral researchers Tuğba Baytak and Tawfeeq Gdeh at UVA’s Resilient and Advanced Infrastructure Laboratory and working with the Virginia Transportation Research Council (VTRC) team, the study involved dispersing GNPs in LC2 using a surfactant-assisted sonication method, which ensures consistent distribution of graphene within the mixture.

Testing included UV–vis spectroscopy and dynamic light scattering to assess dispersion quality, alongside compressive and flexural strength evaluations. With these methods, Baytak and Gdeh demonstrated that adding GNPs at only 0.05% by weight could increase compressive strength by 23%, significantly enhancing the material’s printability by improving yield stress and storage modulus, both crucial for extrusion-based applications.

The team conducted a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) to evaluate the environmental impact of incorporating graphene into the LC2 mixture. Conducted by postdoctoral researcher Zhangfan Jiang alongside Professor Lisa Colosi Peterson, the assessment revealed that the addition of GNPs could decrease greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 31% relative to conventional cement-based mixtures used in 3D printing.

“Being able to see the full environmental footprint of this new concrete was important,” Jiang noted, emphasizing the potential of graphene-enhanced LC2 concrete to promote more sustainable construction practices.

Ozbulut explained that collaboration with VTRC was crucial to uncovering the fundamental properties of the new concrete. Researchers see this graphene-enhanced material as especially promising for transportation infrastructure, aligning technical performance with environmental goals.

On a similar note, advanced engineering materials group Versarien partnered with Balfour Beatty to develop low-carbon, 3D printable mortars aimed at enhancing sustainability and efficiency in civil construction. This 12-month project will focus on creating graphene-infused mortars that reduce carbon emissions while meeting construction demands.

Balfour Beatty’s Highways division will test the material’s durability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional options, with Versarien’s Cementene admixture enabling reduced cement usage. Additionally, the partnership will establish a UK-based supply chain, engaging local suppliers and collaborating with external partners to ensure regulatory compliance and certification for future market applications.

The 3D printed Versarien Lunar Pod. Photo via Versarien.

Improving sustainability in the construction 3D printing sector

In recent years, sustainability has been the main topic in construction consequently leading to many eco-friendly approaches.

Last month, Mighty Buildings partnered with Honeywell to boost the sustainability of 3D printed homes by using Honeywell’s Solstice Liquid Blowing Agent (LBA) for insulation. This agent has a global warming potential (GWP) of just 1, significantly lower than traditional insulation materials.

By using Solstice LBA, the company aims to reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and improve temperature control in homes. Produced at Mighty Buildings’ Monterrey facility, these homes have the potential to be constructed in under a week. Honeywell’s EPA-validated Solstice technology supports industry-wide carbon reduction and is also used in refrigeration, aerosols, and medical inhalers.

Elsewhere, researchers at the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) used the Crane WASP 3D printer to create a 100 m² prototype low-carbon building as part of the TOVA project at the 3D Printed Earth Forest Campus in Barcelona.

Built using locally-sourced soil and natural materials, this structure demonstrated how sustainable 3D printing could address housing shortages by providing eco-friendly, adaptable homes. Each 3D printed wall incorporated ventilation cavities, acting as thermal and humidity regulators. According to the team, the Crane WASP system builds stable, lightweight walls efficiently, supporting timber roofs and allowing natural insulation and light.

