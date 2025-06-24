Can 3D printing cut carbon by 50% in UK water infrastructure? New trial says yes

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

British water company United Utilities is scaling up its use of 3D printing after completing a two-year programme that brought the technology into practical use across the water sector.

The effort marked a shift from pilot trials to planned implementation and is expected to play a role in the company’s upcoming capital investment strategy under Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8). Running from 2025 to 2030, this regulatory period sets performance expectations for water companies in England and Wales, including stricter environmental goals and greater efficiency in project delivery.

Known as Water Industry Printfrastructure (WIP), the project was launched in 2023 and funded through Ofwat’s Innovation Fund. It brought together United Utilities, the startup ChangeMaker3D, Manchester Metropolitan University’s (MMU) PrintCity facility, and Scottish Water. Over the course of the initiative, the partners tested how both polymer and concrete 3D printing could be used to improve the delivery, cost, and environmental performance of essential infrastructure.

Natalie Wadley, CEO and Co-Founder of ChangeMaker3D said, “This project has been game changing for our business. We are a self-funded UK start up with an unwavering belief in our vision to print like our planet depends on it. The time is now. AMP8 won’t wait, our climate crisis won’t wait. Printfrastructure has a vital role to play in creating a water legacy that everyone is proud of, and we are ready to scale, integrate and deliver impact.”

Aerial shot elements. Photo via United Utilities.

Trial yields positive results for 3D printing

Part of the work focused on small-scale polymer printing, with PrintCity producing parts such as wastewater nozzles, monitoring equipment mounts, and lab tools. Designed using 3D scans and CAD, these items were printed on demand and adopted by United Utilities and Scottish Water, helping both avoid long procurement delays and reliance on external suppliers.

Alongside this, the partners also tested 3D printing at the infrastructure scale, establishing a temporary concrete hub at the British water company’s Wigan site in 2024 to manufacture and install full-scale elements including sewer chambers, Industrial Emissions Directive (IED)-compliant containment walls, and precast items like distribution chambers and manhole rings.

The site operated as both a production and demonstration facility, where visiting water companies and supply chain partners observed the printing process and weather testing. Several concrete structures were trialled in cold, damp conditions, leading to the UK’s first operational installation of IED-compliant printed walls by United Utilities.

During the trials, United Utilities reported carbon savings of up to 50% for certain concrete applications compared to conventional methods. The ability to produce parts and structures quickly and locally also reduced transport requirements and material waste. For a sector that frequently deals with ageing assets and bespoke infrastructure, the flexibility of printing offered clear advantages in both planned and reactive maintenance.

With the formal research phase complete, the British water company now plans to incorporate both forms of 3D printing into AMP8, its upcoming capital investment programme. The company sees 3D printing as a way to speed up delivery timelines, reduce its reliance on traditional supply chains, and lower the environmental cost of construction.

Beyond its own operations, the company also aimed to promote broader sector engagement. A knowledge-sharing event brought together delegates from Ofwat, other water companies, and supply chain organizations to review the project’s outcomes. The partners involved in development and production saw “a lot of interest from other water companies, and it is encouraging to see that some are already adopting these techniques,” said Chief Engineer (Innovation and Carbon) Lisa Mansell of United Utilities.

Global interest in water sector 3D printing

Momentum around 3D printing for water infrastructure is not limited to the UK. At Formnext 2024, Austrian ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz and Evove showcased their Separonics ceramic filter membranes marking one of the largest applications of lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) to date.

Designed for lithium extraction and industrial water recycling, the filters were produced using Lithoz’s CeraFab S320 3D printer, enabling a fivefold increase in output, 80% less energy consumption, and 80% more water recycled. Each module consists of 20 stacked ceramic segments with uniform pore distribution for efficient filtration. Made from durable alumina ceramic, the membranes withstand high temperatures and aggressive chemicals, offering longer lifespans and lower maintenance than polymer alternatives.

Recently, researchers at Western University in Canada developed an open-source method for 3D printing customizable water pipe fittings to address global water loss caused by leaks and outdated infrastructure. Their parametric design allows users to generate and print fittings compatible with various pipe sizes and materials using open-source CAD tools.

Tested parts withstood up to 4.551 MPa, well above residential water pressure, and cost significantly less than commercial alternatives. The design files are freely available under a GPL license on Open Science Framework (OSF) and GitHub, enabling localized, low-cost repairs in underserved or remote areas. The team sees this as a sustainable, scalable solution to improve water access and reduce waste across residential, agricultural, and energy sectors.

