Call for Speakers: Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy (AMA:Energy)

Additive Manufacturing is reshaping the future of the energy sector: nuclear, renewables, oil & gas, turbomachinery, and beyond. From next-gen energy storage to topology-optimized turbine components, from printed heat exchangers to on-demand part replacement in extreme environments, AM is no longer a lab experiment: it’s a strategic tool.

AMA:Energy convenes global experts who are advancing the use of AM across energy production, distribution, and system resilience. The 2025 program will explore how additive manufacturing is enabling sustainability, extending equipment lifecycles, hardening infrastructure, and accelerating design-to-field timelines in a transforming global energy landscape.

Read on for details, and if you’d like to speak or join a panel then complete this form.

What We’re Looking For at AMA:Energy 2025

We welcome applications from engineers, scientists, operators, vendors, regulators, and researchers working at the intersection of energy and additive: whether in deployment, R&D, quality control, or policy.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Nuclear & Advanced Reactors

AM-qualified materials for high-temperature, neutron-rich, or corrosive environments



Regulatory acceptance and QA frameworks



AM for small modular reactors (SMRs) and fusion systems



Case studies in part qualification, licensing, or plant repair



Turbomachinery & Rotating Equipment

Topology optimization for blades, nozzles, and stators



Cold spray repair of high-value rotating parts



Lifecycle extension via component remanufacturing



Fatigue life modelling and microstructural validation



Storage, Cooling, and Emerging Systems

Additive heat exchangers for batteries, hydrogen, or nanofluid systems



Printed flow field plates, microchannel reactors, and energy harvesting devices



AM in green data centers: efficient cooling, corrosion-resistant internals



Ceramics, metal-ceramic hybrids, or AM-integrated cooling loops



Oil, Gas, and Harsh Environments

Corrosion-resistant AM alloys for subsea / offshore systems



Printed valves, manifolds, and downhole tools



Performance validation in high-pressure / high-temperature (HPHT) environments



Cold spray and directed energy deposition (DED) for maintenance in-situ



AM at Scale – Infrastructure & Deployment

Digital thread and supply chain integration for AM in the field



Certification and repeatability across global energy deployments



Software platforms for simulation, testing, and real-time feedback



Lifecycle analysis: sustainability, circularity, and cost-per-MWh impact



Materials, Testing, and Innovation

Novel alloys and ceramic composites for high-performance applications



In-process monitoring and nondestructive evaluation (NDE) techniques



Fatigue, creep, and corrosion modelling in AM-fabricated energy parts



Printed tooling and fixturing for component fabrication and assembly



AMA:Energy Speaker Formats

We are accepting proposals in the following formats:

Keynote Presentations (30 min) – Industry leaders or landmark case studies



(30 min) – Industry leaders or landmark case studies Technical Talks (30 min) – Focused deep-dives into specific innovations or trials



(30 min) – Focused deep-dives into specific innovations or trials Panels (45 min) – Multi-perspective discussions around shared challenges (e.g., qualification, deployment, investment)



(45 min) – Multi-perspective discussions around shared challenges (e.g., qualification, deployment, investment) Live Demos (10–15 min) – Walkthroughs of design tools, simulation platforms, or AM processes relevant to energy



Event Date: September 17th 2025

Format: Online, One-Day Summit

Hosted by: 3D Printing Industry

Theme: Deploying Additive Manufacturing at Scale for Energy Infrastructure, Innovation, and Integrity

Submission Deadline: August 17th 2025

Submission Requirements

Please submit the following via our submission form.

Title of your proposed session



Abstract (max 250 words) outlining topic, relevance, and takeaways



outlining topic, relevance, and takeaways Speaker name(s), title(s), and affiliations



Preferred format (talk, panel, demo, etc.)



(talk, panel, demo, etc.) Optional: relevant links to prior talks, publications, or technology showcases



Ideal Speakers May Come From:

Nuclear & Fusion

Turbomachinery & OEMs

Advanced Materials

Clean Energy Research

Startups & AM Innovators

Universities & National Labs

Policy & Standards Bodies

Join us as we shape the future of energy through additive manufacturing: designing parts, systems, and supply chains built for resilience, efficiency, and innovation.

AMA:Energy 2025 – Powering Tomorrow, Layer by Layer