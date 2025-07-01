Energy

Call for Speakers: Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Energy (AMA:Energy)

Additive Manufacturing is reshaping the future of the energy sector: nuclear, renewables, oil & gas, turbomachinery, and beyond. From next-gen energy storage to topology-optimized turbine components, from printed heat exchangers to on-demand part replacement in extreme environments, AM is no longer a lab experiment: it’s a strategic tool.

AMA:Energy convenes global experts who are advancing the use of AM across energy production, distribution, and system resilience. The 2025 program will explore how additive manufacturing is enabling sustainability, extending equipment lifecycles, hardening infrastructure, and accelerating design-to-field timelines in a transforming global energy landscape.

What We’re Looking For at AMA:Energy 2025

We welcome applications from engineers, scientists, operators, vendors, regulators, and researchers working at the intersection of energy and additive: whether in deployment, R&D, quality control, or policy.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Nuclear & Advanced Reactors

  • AM-qualified materials for high-temperature, neutron-rich, or corrosive environments
  • Regulatory acceptance and QA frameworks
  • AM for small modular reactors (SMRs) and fusion systems
  • Case studies in part qualification, licensing, or plant repair

Turbomachinery & Rotating Equipment

  • Topology optimization for blades, nozzles, and stators
  • Cold spray repair of high-value rotating parts
  • Lifecycle extension via component remanufacturing
  • Fatigue life modelling and microstructural validation

Storage, Cooling, and Emerging Systems

  • Additive heat exchangers for batteries, hydrogen, or nanofluid systems
  • Printed flow field plates, microchannel reactors, and energy harvesting devices
  • AM in green data centers: efficient cooling, corrosion-resistant internals
  • Ceramics, metal-ceramic hybrids, or AM-integrated cooling loops

Oil, Gas, and Harsh Environments

  • Corrosion-resistant AM alloys for subsea / offshore systems
  • Printed valves, manifolds, and downhole tools
  • Performance validation in high-pressure / high-temperature (HPHT) environments
  • Cold spray and directed energy deposition (DED) for maintenance in-situ

AM at Scale – Infrastructure & Deployment

  • Digital thread and supply chain integration for AM in the field
  • Certification and repeatability across global energy deployments
  • Software platforms for simulation, testing, and real-time feedback
  • Lifecycle analysis: sustainability, circularity, and cost-per-MWh impact

Materials, Testing, and Innovation

  • Novel alloys and ceramic composites for high-performance applications
  • In-process monitoring and nondestructive evaluation (NDE) techniques
  • Fatigue, creep, and corrosion modelling in AM-fabricated energy parts
  • Printed tooling and fixturing for component fabrication and assembly

AMA:Energy Speaker Formats

We are accepting proposals in the following formats:

  • Keynote Presentations (30 min) – Industry leaders or landmark case studies
  • Technical Talks (30 min) – Focused deep-dives into specific innovations or trials
  • Panels (45 min) – Multi-perspective discussions around shared challenges (e.g., qualification, deployment, investment)
  • Live Demos (10–15 min) – Walkthroughs of design tools, simulation platforms, or AM processes relevant to energy

Event Date: September 17th 2025
Format: Online, One-Day Summit
Hosted by: 3D Printing Industry
Theme: Deploying Additive Manufacturing at Scale for Energy Infrastructure, Innovation, and Integrity
Submission Deadline: August 17th 2025

Submission Requirements

Please submit the following via our submission form.

  • Title of your proposed session
  • Abstract (max 250 words) outlining topic, relevance, and takeaways
  • Speaker name(s), title(s), and affiliations
  • Preferred format (talk, panel, demo, etc.)
  • Optional: relevant links to prior talks, publications, or technology showcases

Ideal Speakers May Come From:

  • Nuclear & Fusion
  • Turbomachinery & OEMs
  • Advanced Materials
  • Clean Energy Research
  • Startups & AM Innovators
  • Universities & National Labs
  • Policy & Standards Bodies

Join us as we shape the future of energy through additive manufacturing: designing parts, systems, and supply chains built for resilience, efficiency, and innovation.

AMA:Energy 2025 – Powering Tomorrow, Layer by Layer

