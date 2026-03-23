Cairn Surgical’s 3D Printed Breast Cancer Locator Heads to FDA

Medical technology company Cairn Surgical has submitted a De Novo 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance for the Breast Cancer Locator (BCL) System, a patient-specific 3D printed device designed to improve tumor localization during breast conserving surgery.

Clinical data included in the submission shows negative margins achieved in 94% of patients, a result the company says could reduce the repeat procedures that add surgical risk and cost to an already demanding treatment pathway.

The 3D printed breast cancer surgery guide. Photo via CairnSurgical.

How the BCL System Works

Incomplete tumor removal during breast conserving surgery (lumpectomy) frequently requires patients to undergo additional procedures, a clinical and financial burden the BCL System is designed to address.

The process begins with a supine MRI of the patient’s breast in its surgical position, with imaging data sent to Cairn Surgical to produce a patient-specific 3D printed form matching the exact dimensions of the tumor and surrounding tissue. During surgery, the device provides spatial references on tumor shape, size, and location that are not available through conventional approaches.

The Breast Cancer Locator. Image via Cairn Surgical.

Clinical Evidence Behind the Submission

The FDA filing includes results from the company’s completed U.S. trial, to be presented in full at the American Society of Breast Surgeons annual meeting in April, alongside earlier data published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology confirming a safety profile consistent with standard breast conserving surgery.

“FDA clearance of the BCL System would give surgeons access to precise information about each breast tumor that has never before been available to them,” said Cairn Surgical CEO David Danielsen. “Knowing more about the tumor shape, size, and location in the supine position has the potential to improve a surgeon’s ability to remove it in its entirety the first time, spare women from repeat surgeries, and save costs to the healthcare system associated with unnecessary procedures. We thank the entire Cairn Surgical team and our dedicated clinical partners who enabled us to reach this important milestone, and look forward to the prospect of transforming breast cancer surgery with our novel technology.”

An interactive 3D image – the Visualizer. Image via Cairn Surgical.

3D Printing Is Closing the Imaging Gap in Breast Surgery

Incomplete tumor removal remains one of the more consequential challenges in breast conserving surgery. Conventional scans underestimate tumor size in more than 50% of cases, preventing surgeons from achieving optimal outcomes, while the most widely used localization method, wire-guided localization, carries its own procedural risks including tissue damage and wire displacement. The result is a gap between pre-operative imaging and what surgeons can reliably act on in the operating room.

Cairn Surgical is not alone in targeting this gap through additive manufacturing. In 2018, the FDA’s own researchers identified that standard breast phantoms fail to represent individual patients’ anatomical variability, and developed the mammoreplicator, an open-source tool converting 2D mammograms into patient-specific 3D printed breast phantoms that reproduce varying tissue densities, architectural distortions, and both benign and malignant lesions.

Where the FDA’s work targeted the diagnostic end, Ricoh USA moved the same principle closer to the surgeon. In 2024, the company established in-hospital additive manufacturing facilities that convert patient imaging data into physical anatomical models at the point of care, with breast surgery among the explicitly supported applications. The impact on surgical decision-making was measurable. Half of surgeons who used a patient-specific model derived from imaging data redefined their approach before entering the operating room, with average per-case savings of $3,720.

The through-line across these efforts is the same problem Cairn Surgical is building against: a persistent disconnect between what imaging can capture and what surgeons can act on with confidence.

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Featured image shows The Breast Cancer Locator. Image via Cairn Surgical.