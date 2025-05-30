CADENAS acquired by KEYENCE Group to strengthen 3D engineering platform

CADENAS GmbH, a software company based in Augsburg, Germany, has joined the KEYENCE Group. The acquisition is intended to advance the development of 3Dfindit, CADENAS’ engineering platform, and enhance its digital catalog capabilities for global users.

Founded in 1992, CADENAS operates a platform that connects around 10 million engineers and designers with suppliers of 3D CAD components. The company has steadily expanded over three decades, providing catalog-based solutions that support digital part integration across multiple manufacturing sectors. This strategic shift comes after more than 30 years of independent growth.

KEYENCE, a Japanese corporation specializing in automation and inspection equipment, has reported consistent annual growth of 10% for the past 25 years. As of March 2024, it ranked among the five largest companies in Japan by market capitalization. With operations in 46 countries and a customer base of 350,000 businesses, the group’s acquisition of CADENAS is positioned to extend its reach in digital engineering infrastructure.

According to the Augsburg-based firm, existing customer relationships will remain unchanged. It stated that its team will stay intact, with ongoing independent development of its software. “We will remain a neutral, reliable partner for manufacturers and companies of all kinds, regardless of industry,” reads the company statement. It also clarified that customer data will continue to be handled internally.

The new arrangement is expected to contribute to KEYENCE’s long-term objective of expanding its technology offering and support systems. While the engineering platform will continue operating under its current structure, it will now complement the broader industrial automation ecosystem of its new parent company.

Strategic acquisitions reshape digital manufacturing landscape

In March, United Performance Metals (UPM) acquired Fabrisonic, an Ohio-based manufacturer known for its ultrasonic additive manufacturing (UAM) technology. Following the acquisition, Fabrisonic was integrated into UPM’s processing network, which includes sites in Connecticut, Ohio, and California. The supplier of specialty metals stated that Fabrisonic’s technology and expertise would enhance its ability to develop advanced materials and expand its manufacturing capabilities. Fabrisonic General Manager Jason Riley credited the company’s engineers as key to its progress and said the acquisition would support the next phase of growth.

A month later, Nano Dimension completed its $116 million acquisition of Markforged Holding Corporation, a U.S.-based manufacturer of FDM 3D printers. The transaction followed a period of internal restructuring at Nano Dimension, including leadership changes and the resolution of legal disputes related to other merger agreements. Markforged, which reported annual revenues exceeding $85 million, brings an installed base of 15,000 systems, along with capabilities in metal and composite manufacturing and AI-driven production software. As part of the agreement, Markforged’s CFO, Assaf Zipori, was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension.

Featured image shows CADENAS becomes part of the KEYENCE Group. Image via CADENAS GmbH.