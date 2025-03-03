CAD-Ray and Zylo3D Partnership: Providing Affordable and Seamless 3D Printing Solutions for Dental Professionals

CAD-Ray, a provider of digital dentistry solutions with over 100 years of experience in dental scanning and milling, and Zylo3D, a company founded in 2023 specializing in automated, all-in-one chairside 3D printing, have partnered to offer a comprehensive dental 3D printing solution. This new solution integrates Zylo3D’s AI-driven software with CAD-Ray’s focus on affordability.

This combination results in a simplified system for producing dental restorations, nightguards and models, removing the complexity typically associated with traditional 3D printing setups. The solution also offers dental professionals an efficient tool to enhance workflows while maintaining high precision and reliability in their practices.

“We are excited to announce our exclusive distribution partnership with CAD-Ray, a leader in digital dentistry with a proven track record of introducing new technologies. This partnership is a major milestone in our shared mission to advance dental care through innovative technology,” said Ben Walsh, Co-founder and CCO, Zylo3D.

A preview of a Large Temporary Prosthesis. Image via CAD-Ray.

Contributions of Zylo3D and CAD-Ray

In this partnership, Zylo3D’s automated 3D printing technology, which allows dental professionals to produce high-quality restorations with just a single click, will be utilized. By partnering with CAD-Ray, Zylo3D aims to integrate advanced automation and AI into dental practices, enhancing efficiency and consistency.

Meanwhile, CAD-Ray has worked to drive down the cost of digital scanning technology. Its intraoral scanners, which once cost $40,000, are now available at a significantly lower price of $10,000, increasing accessibility for more dental practices. Together with Zylo3D, CAD-Ray seeks to simplify both the costs and processes associated with dental 3D printing, enabling professionals to adopt these solutions with fewer obstacles.

“Through this partnership with Zylo3D, we are bringing greater automation and AI to chairside 3D printing. Our goal is to improve the speed, ease, and reliability of the process, ensuring that dental professionals can provide same-day restorations with precision,” said Jonathan Acker of CAD-Ray.

Keystone Splint Material for Nightguard with Medit i500 Scan. Image via CAD-Ray.

Advancements in Digital Dentistry

VOXELTEK, a Hungary-based developer of 3D printing technologies for dentistry, has introduced a system allowing dentists to complete treatments within a single visit. Combining the VOXEL.IOS scanner, the MARK IV 3D printer, and the VOXELTEK.live platform, this system integrates scanning, design, and printing to create dental applications in under an hour.

Stratasys, a provider of advanced 3D printing solutions, has introduced the TrueDent-D resin to the European market. This material enables the production of over 30 dentures in a single print job using the J5 DentaJet printer. Production costs are reduced by over 50% compared to conventional methods, addressing the growing demand in a market expected to reach $2.45 billion by 2028. The streamlined process eliminates more than 27 manual touchpoints, reducing errors and chair time for patients.

