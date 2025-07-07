C2i and Hitachi Launch First Automated Organoid Culture System in Hong Kong

Hong Kong based Centre for Immunology & Infection Limited (C2i), its spin-off C2iTech, and Japanese multinational conglomerate Hitachi have announced a strategic collaboration to develop 3D printed airway organoids for clinical applications. C2i also unveiled Hong Kong’s first automated organoid culture system, located at the Hong Kong Science Park (HKSTP). These joint efforts aim to enhance the efficiency, scalability, and standardization of organoid production, driving advancements in personalized medicine and regenerative therapies.

Strengthening Collaborations to Advance Airway Organoids

During a joint seminar celebrating the ongoing C2i–Hitachi partnership, C2iTech, Hitachi Global Life Solutions, and Tokyo-based biotechnology firm Cyfuse signed a Letter of Intent to accelerate the clinical application of personalized airway organoids. The document was endorsed by Professor Michael Chan, CEO of C2iTech, Ms. Shizuka Akieda CEO of Cyfuse, and Mr. Yuichi Sato, General Manager at Hitachi Global Life Solutions. The alliance will leverage 3D printing technologies to develop advanced airway transplant solutions, integrating the expertise of all three organizations to establish new clinical treatment pathways.

Letter of Intent presentation signed by Shizuka Akieda, CEO, Cyfuse, Professor Michael Chan, CEO, C2iTech and Mr. Yuichi Sato, General Manager, Hitachi Global Life Solutions. Photo via C2i.

Launch of Hong Kong’s First Automated Organoid Culture System

At the same event, C2i officially launched Hong Kong’s first automated organoid culture machine, developed in collaboration with Hitachi and housed in a dedicated facility at HKSTP. Designed to streamline and scale organoid production, the system’s initial phase focuses on automating the culture maintenance process—a critical step for ensuring organoid viability and consistent growth.

The system was publicly demonstrated under the supervision of Professor Leo Poon, Managing Director of C2i, and Professor Michael Chan. “This innovative system is designed to enhance the efficiency and scalability of organoid production, providing a more standardized approach that is critical for the development of this field” said Professor Leo Poon.

Ms. Naoko Tsuzuki, Managing Director of Hitachi East Asia Limited, added. “I’m very happy to witness Hong Kong’s first automated cell culture facility and IoT data-lake delivered by Hitachi. Built with OneHitachi IoT solutions, this facility enables 24/7 operation and remote monitoring, meeting the highest industry standards for regenerative medicine manufacturing.”

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of C2i’s new facility for the automatic organoid culture machine. Photo via C2i.

Next Steps: Full Automation and Expanded Research Potential

Looking ahead, C2i and Hitachi plan to extend automation across additional stages of the organoid development pipeline—including the isolation of human stem cells from clinical samples, organoid subculturing, and long-term maintenance. These advancements aim to establish a fully automated organoid development system, enhancing scalability and reproducibility. This progress is also expected to accelerate clinical research while deepening the understanding of disease mechanisms and advancing the development of targeted therapeutic interventions.

3D Printing Advances in Respiratory Tissue Repair and Regeneration

3D printing is making remarkable strides in growing and repairing human respiratory tissues. For instance, Belgian 3D printing software company Materialise is leading a FDA clinical trial for a bioresorbable, 3D printed tracheobronchial splint. Developed in partnership with the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine and U-M Health, the device is designed to treat children with tracheobronchomalacia—a condition causing collapsed airways affecting roughly 1 in 2,100 children in the U.S., according to research published in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

Elsewhere, biotechnology research company Frontier Bio announced progress in lab-grown lung tissue by integrating bioprinting with the natural self-organizing abilities of stem cells. Their focus on microscale lung tissue is expected to transform respiratory disease treatment and future organ transplantation. “There is an urgent need for more accurate models of lung tissue that allow us to test new therapeutics more effectively than with current methods,” said Victoria-Elisabeth Gruber, Head of Translational Research at Frontier Bio.

