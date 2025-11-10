‘Bring Ideas to Life’ with Phrozen’s new ARCO multicolor FDM 3D printer

Resin-based 3D printer manufacturer Phrozen has launched its new ARCO multi-color FDM 3D printer, enabling users to produce large, high-speed, and multi-material prints with greater precision and control.

Having built its reputation in high-resolution resin printing, Phrozen is now applying that expertise to the FDM segment, an area valued for its scalability and broad material options. By combining precision-focused engineering with a larger build capacity, the company is extending its reach to creators who move between detailed resin work and full-scale filament fabrication.

Phrozen Chroma Kit enables multi-color printing with four filament channels for faster material switching. Image via Phrozen.

“With ARCO, we’re expanding Phrozen’s portfolio to offer a more complete, versatile solution for creators,” said Ray Wu, CEO and Co-founder of Phrozen. “It’s a key step in our mission to give creators everything they need to bring ideas to life, all in one ecosystem.”

Precision engineering for stable performance

The design of ARCO centers on mechanical stability and consistent motion. It uses a CoreXY system that keeps the bed stationary while the gantry rises through each layer, which helps reduce vibration and maintain precision during fast prints.

Reinforced aluminum framing improves rigidity, and a multi-layer heated plate supports even temperature distribution across the entire build surface. These elements work to keep large prints accurate and clean, even at higher speeds.

The ARCO’s CoreXY motion system ensures smooth, stable operation during high-speed printing. GIF via Phrozen.

In developing ARCO, Phrozen placed particular emphasis on speed without compromising accuracy. The printer can reach movement rates of up to 1,000 mm/s within a 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume, offering the ability to produce large parts efficiently.

The ARCO prints a 168 x 145 x 195 mm lamp in 2 hours 9 mins. Image via Phrozen.

A direct-drive extrusion system combined with active cooling maintains consistent material flow, allowing the machine to handle flexible and technical filaments smoothly and without distortion.

ARCO’s ability to manage high temperatures gives it the flexibility to work with a wide range of materials. The nozzle reaches 300 °C and the build plate maintains 110 °C, creating stable conditions for printing PLA, PETG, ABS, TPU, nylon, and fiber-reinforced composites.

Each printer includes three interchangeable nozzles designed for different tasks: a standard brass option for general use, a wear-resistant version developed with Slice Engineering, and a high-flow nozzle from Bondtech that supports faster extrusion.

ARCO offers three nozzle options designed for different print speeds and material needs. Image via Phrozen.

Phrozen has also built flexibility into the system through optional upgrades. The Chroma Kit allows multi-color printing by using four spools positioned close to the extruder, which shortens the time needed to switch between materials. It’s well matched to engineering teams iterating housings and fixtures on tight timelines, and to creators producing multi-color props or cosplay components at scale. In both cases, faster motion reduces queue times without sacrificing print fidelity.

Another accessory, the PentaShield enclosure, maintains a stable internal environment while reducing noise and odor during operation, providing more consistent results when working with temperature-sensitive filaments.

Together, these features position ARCO as a balanced, high-performance addition to Phrozen’s lineup, bringing greater range and capability to users who expect precision and speed in equal measure.

Technical specifications and pricing

Priced at $818.99, Phrozen’s ARCO FDM 3D printer is now open for global purchase, with Black Friday discounts of up to 15%. Interested customers can learn more on Phrozen’s official website.

Printing Volume 300 x 300 x 300 mm Framework CoreXY Single / Multi-Color Multi-Color Compatible Printing Speed Up to 1,000 mm/s; acceleration up to 40,000 mm/s² Maximum Hotend Flow Rate 50 mm³/s Maximum Heated Bed Temperature 110°C Maximum Nozzle Temperature 300°C Printing Power 1,700W @ 220V / 600W @ 110V Power Requirement 100–240V AC ; 50-60 Hz System Type (Firmware) Klipper Slicer PIXUP FDM Slicer | Orca Slicer Display Screen 5-inch Touch Panel Supported Filament PLA: Supported.

PET/PETG: Supported.

ABS: Supported; recommended to print with the PentaShield.

TPE/TPU: Supported; recommended to print with the CHT high-flow nozzle.

PA (Nylon): Supported; recommended to print with the PentaShield.

PP: Supported; recommended to print with the PentaShield.

PC (Polycarbonate): Supported; recommended to print with the PentaShield and a wear-resistant nozzle.

Carbon / Glass Fiber Reinforced Filaments: Supported; recommended to print with the PentaShield and a wear-resistant nozzle. Connectivity Wi-Fi I USB Assistance Features Built-in Camera: Resolution 720p, 150° Wide Angle Lens Material

Breakage Detection: Supported

Printing after Power Outage: Supported Machine Weight 22 kg/48.5 lbs Measurements 492 x 475 x 620 mm; 19.3 x 18.7 x 24.4 inches

