Boston Micro Fabrication Reports Growth in High-Precision 3D Printing

Boston Micro Fabrication, a company specializing in ultra-high precision 3D printing, has reported continued growth in 2024. The firm’s Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) technology is used in medical devices, electronics, optics, photonics, and life sciences. More than 600 of its microArch systems are installed worldwide, supporting prototyping, development, and short-run production.

Four new materials have been introduced, expanding the range of applications for micro-scale additive manufacturing. These include 3D Systems’ Figure 4 HI TEMP 300 AMB, BASF Ultracur3D 3280, and BMF’s own HTF and SR resins. Each formulation is compatible with microArch printers and engineered for applications requiring heat resistance, high accuracy, and fine structural detail.

The company has also launched the microArch D1025, a system capable of switching between 10µm and 25µm resolutions within a single print. This capability provides greater flexibility for manufacturers in healthcare, electronics, and biotechnology, where both ultra-fine details and structural integrity are required in the same component.

The new BMF microArch D1025. Image via Boston Micro Fabrication.

A U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance was issued for the company’s UltraThineer material, which enables the production of ultra-thin cosmetic dental veneers. To support large-scale production, a dedicated UltraThineer Lab has opened at BMF’s U.S. headquarters in Maynard, Massachusetts. Expansion continues in China and Japan, where direct-to-patient and provider-enabled access to the veneers is underway. A commercial launch in the U.S. is expected in the first half of 2025.

“BMF’s micro-precision 3D printing technology has completely transformed how we approach connector manufacturing,” said George Glatts, owner of Z-Axis Connector Company. “Previously limited to tolerances of 5 thousandths with traditional methods, BMF allowed us to achieve tolerances of 1 to 2 thousandths, opening new possibilities for compact, high-performance connectors.”

The company was recognized among Massachusetts’ fastest-growing private companies and included on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks companies by revenue growth. CEO John Kawola noted, “Things are getting smaller in the world and, as they get smaller, they get more difficult to make. We are satisfying customer needs to prototype and manufacture parts that increasingly need higher precision.”

3D printed micro fluidic device and needle. Photo via Boston Micro Fabrication.

Advances in Micro-Scale 3D Printing

Researchers at Stanford University developed a roll-to-roll continuous liquid interface production (r2rCLIP) system to produce up to one million microscale 3D printed particles per day. The process replaces the static build plate of a conventional CLIP 3D printer with a continuous aluminum-coated PET film, allowing simultaneous fabrication, washing, curing, and removal of complex microstructures. The system achieves resolutions as fine as 2.0µm and has been tested with ceramics and hydrogels, demonstrating applications in biomedical research and analytical technologies.

Elsewhere, Nano Dimension fabricated a 2.7 mm-wide 3D printed medical device used to measure neuronal activity in mice. The component was fabricated in one week, incorporating 110µm electrode holes with micron-level precision using a micro-3D printer and biocompatible materials. The brace stabilizes electrodes against the vertebrae while minimizing movement artifacts, improving data accuracy for neuroscientific research. Conventional manufacturing methods would have required several months to achieve the same precision.

Featured image shows the new BMF microArch D1025. Image via Boston Micro Fabrication.