Boise State Researchers Move 3D Printed Biomechanics Tool Toward Commercial Launch

US-based Boise State University researchers are developing a first-of-its-kind 3D printed device aimed at improving the accuracy of biomechanical testing in Boise, Idaho. Supported by the TRANSFORM Seed Grants Program part of the National Science Foundation’s ART award, the team plans to launch the tool commercially next year, advancing the translation of university research into real-world applications.

A 3D Printed Answer to a Persistent Research Challenge

Biomechanical research relies on testing extremely small tissue samples to understand how they respond, fail, or regenerate. But because these samples are traditionally prepared by hand, the process often introduces inconsistencies that can compromise entire datasets and make studies difficult to replicate. A team led by Trevor Lujan, professor and chair of the Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering Department at Boise State University, is developing a device aimed squarely at solving this long-standing issue.

“We are delivering a 3D printed product that is customizable, accurate and affordable, and it will be the only one of its kind on the market,” said Lujan.

Karlee Macaw, Kate Benfield, Katherine Fors, Amevi Semodji, Trevor Lujan were named finalists in the BS, MS, or PhD competitions at the ASME biomedical engineering conference in New Mexico. Photo via Boise State University.

With the new funding, the researchers are refining their prototype and establishing the quality-control systems needed for commercialization. The device is envisioned as the first in a suite of tools Lujan hopes will help set new precision standards for biomechanical testing. A key part of this effort is the team’s collaboration with Steven Szymeczek of Penumbra Consulting, who is helping develop a rigorous quality management process and coordinating with Idaho-based JawsTec to prepare for scalable production.

Lujan explained that Boise State’s Office of Technology Transfer has been instrumental in guiding the project through the utility patent process, securing the technology and positioning it for market entry. Lujan described the office’s involvement as “extremely supportive and helpful.”

Related Advances in 3D Printing for Science and Medicine

While Boise State focuses on 3D printing for laboratory research, similar precision-driven efforts are emerging worldwide in medical and tissue engineering applications.

At the University of Stuttgart, a new group led by Dr. Andrea Toulouse is exploring micro- and fiber-based 3D printing inside the human body. Funded with €1.8 million from the Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung’s CZS Nexus program, the team combines engineering and biotechnology expertise to develop minimally invasive 3D printing techniques through the “3D Endoscopic Microfabrication” (3DEndoFab) project. The group officially began work on October 1, 2025, marking the start of an interdisciplinary effort to advance in vivo 3D printing technologies.

Andrea Toulouse researching high-resolution 3D printing using light-based processes. Photo via University of Stuttgart / Uli Regenscheit.

In Switzerland, researchers are using 3D printing to develop artificial corneas, aiming to repair eye damage and restore vision for patients affected by corneal disease or injury. Led by Markus Rottmar at Empa’s Biointerfaces Laboratory in collaboration with the University of Zurich, Zurich Veterinary Hospital, and Radboud University, this project remains in its early stages. Over the next several years, the team hopes to produce 3D printed implants suitable for clinical use.

