BMF Announces New microArch S150 Series: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Microscale 3D printer manufacturer Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced the microArch S150 Series, a new line of compact 3D printers aimed at labs, development teams, and production environments.

The series is built around the BMF’s Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology and comes in two variants.

The standard S150 is designed for flexible lab and development workflows, while the S150 Ultra targets higher throughput, printing at four to twelve seconds per layer, which BMF says translates to speeds up to nine times faster than the standard model. Both machines deliver 25µm optical resolution with layer thicknesses ranging from 10 to 100µm and a positional accuracy of ±3µm.

“Our mission is to make micro-precision 3D printing a more accessible technology for innovators across multiple industries and the microArch® S150 Series is a true game-changer in enabling us to achieve that,” says John Kawola, CEO, BMF.

BMF microArch S150 Series 3D printer. Image via BMF.

Designed for Minimal Downtime and Disruption

For a machine aimed at production and research environments, ease of operation appears to have been a central design consideration. There is no calibration required before a job runs, and an integrated touchscreen comes preloaded with parameters for standard materials while also supporting custom profiles.

A side-shifting membrane design means operators do not need to remove or reinstall the membrane between builds, a small but meaningful detail for teams running back-to-back print jobs.

Cleanliness and material flexibility also factor into the design. A HEPA13 air filtration system works alongside a UV-C sterilization unit operating at 253.7nm to keep the build chamber clean between runs, making the system suitable for contamination-sensitive settings including cleanroom environments.

The resin vat can be heated up to 60°C, which broadens the range of formulations the machine can handle, including high-viscosity resins. BMF is pointing to microfluidics, fiber optics, biomedical devices, and electronics as the primary application areas for the S150 Series.

To illustrate throughput, the manufacturer has documented several sample prints on the S150 Ultra: a microfluidic chip produced in twenty minutes, four housing components with 130µm feature sizes completed in under forty minutes, eight endoscope shells in fifty-two minutes, and a heat exchanger for blood cooling printed in just under eighty minutes.

The build platform uses a Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating to simplify part removal and extend surface lifespan. The S150 can be placed inside a biological safety cabinet in addition to standard desktop and benchtop settings, and smaller 5ml and 20ml micro resin vats are available as optional accessories for applications where material conservation is a priority.

Technical specifications and pricing

The microArch S150 Series is available for order beginning Q2 2026, with pricing available upon request.

Dimensions 817mm × 485mm × 460mm Weight 70KG Build Size 80mm x 48mm x 50mm Printing Material Photosensitive resin Xy Resolution 25µm Xy Positional Accuracy ± 3μm Layer Thickness 10µm – 100µm Surface Finish 0.4-0.8µm Ra (top)1.5-2.5µm Ra (side) Power Supply 2000w ElectricalRequirement 120 – 240 VAC, 50-60Hz,Single Phase, 10 Amps1.3kW Certifications CE

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Featured image shows BMF microArch S150 Series 3D printer. Image via BMF.