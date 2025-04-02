Blue Origin Collaborates with NCAME to Enhance Copper 3D Printing

Blue Origin, a U.S. space technology company, has formed a collaboration with Auburn University’s NCAME, leader in materials characterization and modeling. The collaboration focuses on improving the use of copper in 3D printing, with Blue Origin donating EOS M290 printers—which are designed to address copper’s unique challenges.

“Blue Origin recently donated two EOS M290 to NCAME to help improve the use of copper in additive manufacturing,” said Nima Shamsaei, NCAME director and Philpott-WestPoint Stevens Distinguished Professor of Mechanical Engineering.

EOS M290 Direct Metal Laser Sintering system. Photo via EOS.

Overcoming the Challenges of Copper 3D Printing

Copper’s material properties pose significant challenges in additive manufacturing. Its high reflectivity prevents traditional laser-based 3D printing systems from efficiently melting and bonding the powder, as a large portion of the laser energy is deflected. Additionally, its high thermal conductivity complicates the process by dispersing heat too quickly. Once melted, copper absorbs more energy, causing unstable melt pool behavior and increasing the risk of defects in the final part.

According to NCAME research scientist Jonathan Pegues, specialized laser systems are often required to process copper effectively. However, certain alloys, such as GRCop-42, have been successfully printed using standard IRF lasers, like those in the EOS M290, offering a more accessible solution for additive manufacturing applications. “We already had two EOS M290s, but the new units will help accelerate the applied research needed to support Blue Origin’s requirements for this alloy,” Shamsaei explained.

Sample of a component printed in copper with green laser. Photo via University of Birmingham.

Advancements in Copper 3D Printing

Copper 3D printing is rapidly gaining attention in additive manufacturing due to its ability to offer greater geometric flexibility, reduce material waste, and provide cost savings for low-volume production.

In response to increasing demand for 3D printed GRCop-42 copper alloy in space applications, Nikon SLM Solutions has developed new material parameters for NASA‘s GRCop-42. This pre-configured solution enhances powder availability and optimizes the material for selective laser melting (SLM) 3D printers. Designed for scalability, these parameters were tailored for large-format 3D printers, like the NXG XII 600, enabling a 99.97% density while ensuring consistent properties across single- and multi-laser overlap regions in the build area.

At TCT Asia 2025, Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Eplus3D demonstrated its ability to 3D print pure copper and copper alloys using red-laser technology. Demonstrating the ability to create meter-scale copper alloy parts, Eplus3D addressed long-standing challenges tied to copper’s high reflectivity and thermal conductivity—issues that have historically hindered laser-based 3D printing of copper. This achievement promises to benefit industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, offering stable, high-performance copper parts with long-cycle reliability without requiring major hardware modifications.

