BLT Reports “Abnormal” Stock Trading and 2024 Financial Results

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) reported an “abnormal stock trading fluctuation” over three consecutive trading days (March 5, March 6, and March 7, 2025).

During this period, the Chinese 3D printer manufacturer’s stock price deviated by 30%. According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s regulations and Real-time Monitoring Rules, this volatility qualifies as unusual market activity. On 6 March, the company’s stock surged 20%, rising from CNY 71.50 to a high of CNY 83.04. The next day, prices jumped 13.3% to CNY 95.80.

In response, BLT executed an internal investigation and found no undisclosed material events, such as mergers, acquisitions, debt restructuring, or other corporate actions. The Chinese metal 3D printing firm also confirmed no insiders had traded shares during the period.

BLT has also released preliminary financial results for FY’24. While revenue grew 1.5%, net profit fell 47.0% and operating profit declined 65.4% compared to the previous year.

BLT experience “abnormal stock trading”

After its “abnormal” stock fluctuations, BLT’s Board of Directors investigated its shareholders (including major shareholders with more than 5% of the shares), actual controllers, directors, supervisors, and senior management. The internal review reportedly involved phone calls, written inquiries, and on-site discussions.

According to the Xi’an-based company, the self-examination confirmed its daily operations remained normal without significant changes. BLT reported no major adjustments to the market environment or industry policies, while its internal production and business activities proceeded as normal.

Neither the company nor its actual controller communicated any undisclosed matters like mergers and acquisitions, stock issuances, debt restructuring, business reorganization, asset divestitures, or asset injections.

Additionally, no company directors, supervisors, senior management personnel, or actual controllers were found to have bought or sold shares. During the period, BLT contended it “has not engaged in any actions that violate fair information disclosure regulations.”

The Board also asserted it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could significantly impact the stock price. However, given the fluctuations, investors were reminded to “be cautious, make rational investment decisions, and be aware of risks.” BLT added it will “strictly comply with relevant laws and regulations, fulfill its disclosure obligations, and ensure timely and accurate information disclosure.”

Bright Laser Technologies’ FY 2024 results

On February 28, 2025, BLT released its “2024 Annual Performance Report,” a shortened summary highlighting key financial results for the financial year.

In FY’24, revenue came to CNY 1.3BN (USD 171.4M), up 1.5% YoY from CNY 1.2BN in FY’23. The company’s operating profit reached CNY 48.0M, a 65.4% YoY decrease from CNY 138.6M the previous year. According to BLT, this decline in profit was driven by the economic environment, which caused labor costs to increase.

Total profit fell 64.8% Y/Y from CNY 135.2M in FY’23, to CNY 47.6M in FY’23. Similarly, net profit attributable to the company’s owners was CNY 75.1M, a 47% decline from CNY 142.0M in the previous year. After extraordinary gains and losses, net profit reached CNY 6.1M, down 94.2% YoY from CNY 105.6M.

In FY’24, BLT’s basic earnings per share came to CNY 0.28, down 68.5% Y/Y from CNY 0.89 in FY’23. This was mainly due to the decline in net profit and a 41.3% increase in share capital. Meanwhile, the weighted average return on net assets was 1.56%, down 7.0 percentage points from 8.6% in FY’23.

Moreover, equity attributable to BLT was CNY 4.81BN, a 0.9% increase from CNY 4.80BN at the close of FY’23. Total assets came to CNY 7.3BN, up 11.3% from CNY 6.6BN reported in the previous year.

3D printing companies face financial compliance challenges

While BLT was not found to have broken the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s regulations, other 3D printing companies have faced more pressing financial compliance challenges.

In 2023, Californian metal 3D printing company Velo3D received a non-compliance notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE for failing to maintain the minimum average closing stock price over 30 consecutive trading days. The company successfully overcame this after approving a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common stock. This reduced the number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 297,064,857 shares to roughly 8,487,567 shares.

However, in July 2024, the NYSE issued another non-compliance notice after the company’s stock price again dropped below the $1 minimum requirement. During the same 30-day period, its average total market capitalization and stockholders’ equity fell below $50 million.

Elsewhere, 3D printing service provider Shapeways received an NYSE non-compliance notice. As with Velo3D, the company hadn’t traded above $1.00 over a consecutive 30-day period.

Shapeways’ financial woes continued following the NYSE non-compliance. In February 2024, the company auctioned off Desktop Metal 3D printers worth $5 million. Shapeways’ bankruptcy was confirmed later that year. However, the 3D printing bureau was soon relaunched by its European team as Manuevo BV. At the end of 2024, the management team acquired Shapeways’ assets from Dutch and American bankruptcy trustees. This included the company’s brand, website, and the original Eindhoven production facility.

