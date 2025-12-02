BLT expands in Africa with AMT3D partnership

Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd (BLT), a global provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, has signed a distribution agreement with AMT3D, a South African company specializing in industrial 3D printing systems. Effective September 17, 2025, the partnership covers Sub-Saharan Africa and authorizes AMT3D to provide sales, application support, and local technical service for selected BLT solutions in collaboration with BLT Europe, based in Frankfurt, Germany.

Under the agreement, the South African firm will represent BLT’s metal additive manufacturing systems across Sub-Saharan Africa, offering localized pre-sales guidance, installation support, and coordinated after-sales service. It will work closely with the manufacturer’s European arm to deliver technical assistance and training for metal additive manufacturing clients throughout the region.

AMT3D, formerly known as Multitrade 3D Systems, is the authorized distributor for metal additive manufacturing equipment from BLT, Meltio, and MX3D across Sub-Saharan Africa. The company provides industrial 3D printing technologies and turnkey installation services for sectors including aerospace, energy, and tooling.

BLT Europe serves as the European subsidiary of Bright Laser Technologies, headquartered in Xi’an, China. The Xi’an-based manufacturer develops and produces comprehensive metal additive manufacturing systems, metal powders, printing services, software, and consulting solutions. It employs about 3,000 people worldwide, with more than 30 percent of its staff in research and development, supplying industries such as aerospace, medical, tooling, and automotive manufacturing.

Dr. Devon Hagedorn-Hansen, founder of AMT3D. Photo via BLT Europe.

Dr. Devon Hagedorn-Hansen, founder of AMT3D, described the partnership as a strategic step toward advancing industrial capacity in Africa. “We are excited to offer BLT’s cutting-edge systems to our market and have no doubt that they are the best machines for the African continent,” he said. “We’ve watched BLT grow from strength to strength, and what stood out for us was their goal to become the world’s leading AM technology solutions provider. From what I was privileged to witness in Xi’an, I would say they are living up to that goal and at a price point that is unmatched for the quality they offer. We look forward to selling their systems in our complete facility package where we handle everything from installation of auxiliary equipment to hands-on training. With BLT we look forward to realising our goal of industrialising Africa, one layer at a time.”

Benjamin Bäumer, Sales Manager at BLT Europe, highlighted AMT3D’s experience in supporting customers across the full project lifecycle. “Having Devon and the team of AMT3D as our new BLT partner makes me very proud,” he said. “AMT3D has deep experience in supporting customers not just with a system, but a real end-to-end solution. This means Devon and his team can support from a basic feasibility study all the way to providing an entire customer production site. What’s more, his team also supports its clients during operations with full after-sales support. The experience from such complex processes across the entire customer journey will help our clients to successfully start producing with AM.”

Bäumer noted that the collaboration will strengthen the manufacturer’s local presence in select EMEA regions. The initiative builds on a broader strategy to expand through regional partnerships that combine technical competence with proximity to customers.

