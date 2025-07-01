Bioengineered islets retain shape and function with 90% viability in 3D printing breakthrough

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense.

Researchers at Wake Forest University and University of Miami have developed a way to 3D print insulin-producing human islets using a bioink made from alginate and decellularized pancreatic tissue. The work was presented at the ESOT Congress 2025.

Published in bioRxiv, and led by Dr. Quentin Perrier of Wake Forest University School of Medicine, the team built dense islet clusters that preserved their shape and function over time. Unlike current islet transplant techniques that deliver cells into the liver and face high failure rates, this approach is intended for implantation beneath the skin.

The surgical requirements are minimal and involve only a local anesthetic and a small incision, which could make the procedure easier to tolerate and more consistent in outcome. Notably, their printed constructs remained alive and responsive to glucose for three weeks, demonstrating the feasibility of using 3D printing to produce functional islets for future implantation in type 1 diabetes treatment.

“Our goal was to recreate the natural environment of the pancreas so that transplanted cells would survive and function better,” Dr. Perrier told MedicalXpress.

Printed construct with 10,000 IEQ/mL of HI bioink. Image via Wake Forest University.

Toward skin-implanted diabetes therapy

To ensure the islets would survive the printing process, the researchers reduced the stress applied to the cells by adjusting mechanical settings. They printed at a pressure of 30 kPa and a speed of 20 mm/min, conditions that helped protect the structural integrity of the delicate clusters.

Post-printing tests showed that more than 90% of the cells remained viable and that the islets consistently responded to glucose by releasing insulin. The amount of insulin produced exceeded that of conventional islet preparations, indicating a high level of retained function.

The printed islets were designed with internal porosity that allowed nutrients and oxygen to move efficiently throughout the structure. This feature helped maintain cell viability and supported the kind of tissue integration needed for long-term function after implantation. The improved flow conditions also encouraged early blood vessel formation, which is vital for the survival of implanted cell clusters.

Throughout the 21-day observation period, the structures maintained their shape and function. They did not clump or collapse, problems that have affected earlier efforts to produce similar constructs. The team believes that using actual human islets, rather than animal-derived cells, marks a step forward in developing therapies that can translate more directly into clinical settings.

Ongoing experiments involve testing the printed islets in animal models to understand how they behave after implantation. The researchers are also evaluating storage techniques, including cryopreservation, to determine how the printed tissues can be preserved and transported.

In addition, they are working to adapt the process to alternative sources of insulin-producing cells, including those derived from stem cells and porcine donors.

Although the approach is still in early stages of development, it presents a possible alternative to daily insulin therapy. Further research will be required to assess how well the printed islets perform in living systems, and “if clinical trials confirm its effectiveness, it could transform treatment and quality of life for millions of people worldwide,” said the lead author.

Improving diabetes care

3D printing is quickly becoming a powerful tool in reshaping how we treat, and monitor diabetes making care more personalized and built to last.

Back in 2022, Canadian 3D bioprinting firm Aspect Biosystems partnered with JDRF to develop a 3D bioprinted tissue therapy aimed at treating type 1 diabetes. The goal was to create a cell-based implant that restores insulin production, potentially eliminating the need for daily injections.

Microfluidic printheads of the RX1 bioprinter. Photo via Aspect Biosystems.

With JDRF providing both funding and decades of research expertise, the partnership was expected to accelerate progress toward human trials. While specific details of the therapy remained under wraps, it centered on repairing pancreatic function through engineered tissue, offering a promising path toward a more lasting and less invasive treatment for type 1 diabetes.

In India, BITS Hyderabad researchers developed a low-cost, non-invasive device to monitor diabetes by analyzing glucose and lactate levels in sweat. Using 3D printing, CO₂ laser technology, and graphene electrodes extracted in-house, the team created a portable sensor that operated on electrochemiluminescence, emitting light in response to chemical reactions triggered by sweat.

The intensity of this light was used to measure lactate concentration, with machine learning improving the precision of the readings. Designed to connect with smartphones via an app, the device was also being adapted into a wearable format, with commercial rollout targeted within 6 to 9 months at the time of reporting.

