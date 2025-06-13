Biodegradable α-TCP/PLA/nMgO Composite Offers Custom Support for Bone Regeneration

Researchers at Guangzhou Medical University have developed a biodegradable composite material for guided bone regeneration (GBR), combining high mechanical performance with patient-specific customization. The α-TCP/PLA/nMgO composite—composed of alpha-tricalcium phosphate (α-TCP), polylactic acid (PLA), and nano-magnesium oxide (nMgO)—was engineered to provide spatial support during bone healing while degrading at a rate aligned with tissue regeneration. The research was published in Springer Nature.

Designed for use in clinical scenarios where conventional GBR materials fail to offer structural precision, the composite can be fabricated into individualized meshes using CAD/CAM workflows. Laboratory testing showed a fivefold increase in flexural strength compared to pure PLA, reaching 95.75 MPa, and a surface hardness of 28.73 HV1. These results were achieved through an “in situ embedding-reinforced” method, which used solid-state mixing, pressure, and moderate heating to ensure uniform particle encapsulation. This eliminated most micropores and resulted in a denser, mechanically reliable structure.

Mechanical characterization of PLA composites with varying formulations. Image via Guangzhou Medical University.

Cell culture studies indicated that the PLA-0.7 formulation supported BMSC proliferation and adhesion without detectable cytotoxicity. The composite induced a twofold increase in RUNX2 expression, a key regulator of osteoblast differentiation. Enhanced ALP activity and calcium nodule formation further demonstrated its osteogenic potential. The presence of nMgO contributed to improved hydrophilicity, reducing the water contact angle to 67.2°, and modified degradation behavior by increasing the pH of leachate solutions during early degradation phases. In contrast to PLA, which tends to acidify its surroundings as it breaks down, the nMgO-modified composite maintained a more stable environment conducive to bone regeneration.

Magnesium and calcium ion release from nMgO and α-TCP respectively supported biological processes critical to new bone formation. Mg²⁺ ions stimulate osteoblast activity, regulate enzymatic reactions, and counteract osteoclast-mediated bone resorption. α-TCP degrades gradually within several months and is replaced by new bone, releasing calcium to facilitate hydroxyapatite crystallization. This dual-ion strategy supports both the biochemical and structural demands of GBR, while simultaneously buffering degradation-related acidity.

Degradation of the composite in vitro. Image via Guangzhou Medical University.

In vivo validation involved subcutaneous implantation in mice, comparing the composite’s degradation profile to that of a standard xenograft. PLA-0.7 lost 21.9% of its mass after 12 weeks, while the xenograft degraded by 15.8%. Histological analysis showed comparable or reduced inflammatory cell infiltration relative to the xenograft, with no significant abnormalities observed in liver, kidney, or heart tissue. Body weight remained stable, and multinucleated cells were seen at implant borders, suggesting active remodeling rather than rejection.

The team also produced a patient-specific mesh using the composite. A mandibular defect was scanned and digitally modeled, then transferred into a CNC-compatible file for fabrication. The mesh conformed precisely to the alveolar contour and demonstrated sufficient rigidity to maintain space. This approach contrasts with titanium-based GBR aids, which require later surgical removal and often lack anatomical conformity.

Earlier efforts to create bioactive scaffolds using 3D printing were hindered by low mechanical strength or processing challenges. Previous studies cited include a PCL/PLGA/β-TCP scaffold with tensile strength limited to 15 N, and a printed α-TCP/gel structure with compressive strength of only 10 MPa. These limitations were overcome by avoiding nozzle-based deposition altogether. Solid-state mixing allowed for a higher filler ratio without risking aggregation or print failure, while PLA served as a thermal binder during post-compaction heat treatment at 156 °C.

PLA-0.7 implanted subcutaneously in the dorsal region mice. Image via Guangzhou Medical University.

Material characterization confirmed that α-TCP and nMgO retained their crystalline structure within the PLA matrix. FTIR spectra suggested weak interactions between phosphate and carbonyl groups, leading to slight redshifts and disappearance of the P=O signal, indicating molecular-level stabilization. Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) showed elevated glass transition and melting temperatures in the composite, consistent with improved crystallinity and thermal resilience.

The researchers suggest that this embedding-reinforced strategy may be extended to other combinations of bioceramics and degradable polymers. Replacing PLA with PLLA or α-TCP with β-TCP or hydroxyapatite (HA) could tailor degradation timelines for larger or slower-healing defects. While performance in small animal models is encouraging, further validation in large-animal GBR models will be essential before clinical translation.

Customized mesh for alveolar bone defect repair. Image via Guangzhou Medical University.

