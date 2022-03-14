BIGTREETECH launches its new Raspberry Pad 5 3D printer LCD screen

BIGTREETECH, a Shenzhen-based developer of 3D printer electronics, has launched its new Raspberry Pad 5 LCD screen.

Designed for use with FDM 3D printers, the 5” capacitive touchscreen display features a resolution of 800 x 480 and comes complete with IPS technology, providing a wider and more comfortable viewing angle. Beyond just 3D printers, however, the full-color Raspberry Pad 5 is also suitable for a variety of other tech applications like smart mirrors, digital photo frames, wall calendars, robotics, and even mini computers.

Eric Zhang, Founder of BIGTREETECH, said, “The Raspberry Pad 5 is an affordable mainboard solution for your 3D printer and other devices. Compatible with all series of the Raspberry Pi CM4 board, the device makes for a perfect main control board system. As well as 3D printing applications, it’s also intended for makers to use in a variety of DIY projects.”

The Raspberry Pad 5 LCD screen. Photo via BIGTREETECH.

BIGTREETECH’s electronics ecosystem

Founded back in 2015, BIGTREETECH has become a big player in the game of 3D printer electronics, specializing in control boards, display screens, and driver boards. Over the past seven years, the company has shipped its products to over 100 countries across the world.

Under its BIQU brand, the firm also develops its own consumer-grade desktop FFF 3D printers. The first of these, the BIQU B1, was launched in June 2020 and shortly after in August 2020, the company launched its flagship BIQU BX on Kickstarter. The final printer in the portfolio is the user-friendly BIQU B1 SE PLUS.

Additionally, BIQU is also home to a wide variety of 3D printing peripherals and add-ons such as extruders, hotends, heat sinks, linear guides, fans, PTFE tubing, timing belts, and even filaments. Just recently, the firm announced the launch of two new high-performance FFF extruder kits – the H2O and H2 500℃.

The Raspberry Pad 5

BIGTREETECH’s Raspberry Pad 5 measures 121 x 75.9mm, while the actual screen size clocks in at 108 x 64.8mm. This is larger than the default touchscreens of most 3D printing systems, so you can expect it to grant users with a more premium-feeling control experience.

The LCD screen comes complete with two buttons on the side for adjusting the display brightness, and another button to flip the screen. It also sports a wide variety of interfaces to provide flexible connectivity options, including HDMI, 40 pin GPIO, RJ45 Ethernet, USB Type-C, three USB 2.0 slots, and a CSI Port.

The HDMI port allows users to connect to an external display of up to 2K resolution, while the USB Type-C port serves several functions. As well as acting as the power supply (5V), it’s also a controller area network (CAN) bus and can be used to flash the eMMC.

The onboard real-time clock module is powered by a separate CR1220 lithium coin battery, safeguarding timekeeping in the case of a power outage. The display also offers electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection to protect devices connected to the USB and network ports from electrostatic hazards.

When integrated with an FDM 3D printer, the Raspberry Pad 5 will need to be combined with a Raspberry Pi CM4 board and allows users to run Klipper firmware.

The backside of the display. Image via BIGTREETECH.

Technical specifications and pricing

Below are the technical specifications for the Raspberry Pad 5 LCD screen. BIGTREETECH customers can order now for $99.

Display size 108 x 64.8mm (5″) Power input Type-C 5V Screen resolution 800 x 480p Product size 121 x 75.9mm Installation size 113 x 67.9mm IPS Yes

