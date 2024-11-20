BigRep’s New ONE.5 3D printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has introduced the upgraded BigRep ONE.5 large-format Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printer at Formnext 2024.

According to the company, the ONE.5 ‘builds on the success’ of the BigRep ONE by introducing new features and a revised pricing structure, aiming to appeal to a broader range of users in large-format 3D printing.

Designed to maintain its reputation for durability and reliability, it is equipped to handle the production of large, geometrically complex parts up to 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm. Key updates include advanced dual PEX2 extruders, improved material compatibility, an updated user interface, and semi-automated features intended to enhance usability and efficiency.

Visitors to Formnext 2024 can explore the ONE.5 firsthand at Hall 12.1 – Booth E139, where live demonstrations will highlight its advanced features and capabilities.

BigRep One.5 3D printer. Image via BigRep.

Enhanced features for efficient and versatile printing

Among the standout features is the inclusion of dual PEX2 extruders, delivering a flow rate up to 40% higher than the earlier model. These extruders support a wider range of materials, from soft filaments to carbon-fiber-reinforced options. A durable diamond nozzle setup ensures long-term reliability, while the ability to print in both Single and Twin modes allows for faster and more cost-efficient production processes.

Further improvements include a magnetic SWITCHPLATE print bed, available in two variants to support diverse filament types. Coupled with an inductive sensor and a semi-automatic leveling system, this upgrade ensures optimal adhesion and consistent quality while reducing the effort required for calibration.

Remote operation capabilities have also been enhanced, offering features like print monitoring via a built-in webcam, parameter adjustments during active jobs, and automatic recovery from power interruptions. These updates provide users with flexibility and greater control over their printing projects.

Filament storage receives a boost with the addition of the Keep Dry Box, designed to protect materials from moisture and dust. With the capacity to hold standard spools, including two up to 8 kg each, and an integrated sensor to pause printing when filament runs out, the system is tailored to handle the demands of large-scale production.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested customers can request a quote from BigRep to learn more about pricing for ONE.5 3D printer.

Version BigRep ONE.5 Build Volume (X, Y, Z) 1005 x 1005 x 1005 (mm) / 39.5 x 39.5 x 39.5 (inch) BigRep Materials HI-TEMP, HI-TEMP CF, PETG, PLA, PLX, PRO HT, TPU 98A, Water Soluble BVOH Compatible Materials Open Material System Extruder Fiber-Ready Power Extruder (PEX), Interchangeable nozzles with fiber-ready 0.6 mm / 1.0 mm nozzles and high-throughput 2.0 mm nozzle Nozzle Diameter 0.6mm, 1.0mm, 2.0mm Layer Height 0.3mm, 0.6mm, 1.0mm (Other layer heights supported through slicer software) Extruder Temperature 250°C max (482°F) Print Bed Temperature 80°C max (176°F) Print Surface Polyimide

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows BigRep One.5 3D printer. Image via BigRep.