BigRep unveils its new VIIO 250 3D printer at RAPID + TCT 2024

German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has introduced the VIIO 250, an advanced industrial Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer tailored for large-scale, high-precision applications. This follows the launch of two novel large-format, high-temperature 3D printers last month.

The VIIO 250 is an industrial 3D printer designed to efficiently produce complex parts using engineering-grade and fiber-reinforced materials. It leverages advanced automation features to streamline printing processes.

According to the company, this machine caters well to industrial manufacturing environments, particularly the automotive industry, where its ability to operate unattended can significantly improve productivity. Focused on high performance and affordability, the VIIO 250 enables the cost-effective creation of functional parts while minimizing energy consumption.

One of the first users, Jens Krämer​, Head of Prototyping at Magirus Fire Trucks​ said, “Great to see that comfort features known from desktop printers have arrived in an industrial setting. Being able to rely on the automatic calibration of the print bed, flow rate, and x/y makes my life a lot easier and caters to reliable outcomes.”

New BigRep VIIO 250. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.

Key features of the VIIO 250

Central to its design are features such as the Infinity Box, which automates filament handling by seamlessly loading new material during prints, and Relay Mode, offering backup extruder functionality to ensure uninterrupted operation. These features are intended to streamline workflow and enhance reliability, particularly in industrial settings.

With a generous 250-liter build chamber (1000mm x 500mm x 500mm), the VIIO 250 offers ample space for large-format printing. Active temperature control reaching 50°C guarantees maximum geometric precision in your prints. Despite its superior capabilities, the VIIO 250 maintains a compact design, boasting a sleek frame that complements any workspace.

The key to advanced print monitoring in the VIIO 250 lies in its dual Smart Manufacturing Extruders (SMX) extruders. These extruders not only reach high temperatures (350°C) for diverse materials but also boast embedded sensors for precise control. For added convenience, LED lights display various statuses, and users can choose from three nozzle sizes (0.4mm, 0.6mm, and 1.0mm) to optimize their prints.

The printer’s Human Machine Interface (HMI) supports multiple languages, ensuring clear and concise guidance for users throughout the printing process. Animated walkthroughs provide step-by-step instructions, eliminating language barriers. Additionally, the intuitive user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) with visual guides and alerts streamline workflow management. Users can effortlessly check, prioritize, and manage print jobs, maximizing printing efficiency.

Moreover, the Infinity Box add-on provides a solution for uninterrupted printing. It automatically detects low filament levels during a print job and loads new material, minimizing user intervention and potential printing disruptions. This multi-functional accessory also serves as a filament dry box, storing up to four spools (up to 8kg each) in a controlled environment for consistent print quality.

3D printed part created using BigRep’s VIIO 250 3D printer. Photo via BigRep.

The VIIO 250 debuted at RAPID + TCT 2024 in Los Angeles and via a Virtual Launch Event on June 25. Attendees can visit BigRep at Booth 839 to be among the first in North America to witness its unveiling.

Technical specifications of BigRep VIIO 250 3D printer

The 3D printer is currently available for pre-orders, offering modular configurations and pricing options, says BigRep.

Version BigRep VIIO 250 Build volume 1000mm x 500mm x 500mm (X,Y,Z) Compatible materials BigRep ASA, BVOH, HI-TEMP, HI-TEMP CF, PA12 CF, PA6/66, PETG, PLA, PLX, PRO HT, TPU 98A (Open for 3rd party materials) Support materials BigRep BVOH (Open for 3rd party materials) Extruders Dual Smart Manufacturing Extruders (SMX) Nozzles Tungsten carbide (0.4mm, 0.6mm) or polycrystalline diamond (1.0mm) Nozzle diameters 0.4mm, 0.6mm, 1.0mm Layer thickness 0.2mm, 0.3mm, 0.5mm (Other layer heights supported through slicer software) Extruder temperature Up to 350°C Build chamber temperature 30-50°C Print bed temperature Up to 120°C Removable print surface SWITCHPLATE prime, SWITCHPLATE select Max print speed Up to 500 mm/s Max throughput Up to 166cm³/h Position accuracy ±0.004mm in XY, ±0.003mm in Z

Drive technology Stepper motors with steel reinforced belt drive in XY, Spindle with self-lubricating nut in Z Connectivity 10/100/1000 Base T Connection Ethernet Protocol, USB Port, BigRep Connect Ready with remote monitoring/control features Slicing software BigRep BLADE Machine control BigRep Kreuzboard HMI 12.1” touchscreen Camera Built-in chamber camera for real-time remote monitoring Power supply 208-240 V, 50/60Hz, 16 A Power consumption Average (while printing): 660W, Peak: 3200W External dimensions 1634mm x 1069mm x 1829mm (X,Y,Z) Weight 560kg printer in base configuration, 62kg Infinity Box

Featured image shows the new BigRep VIIO 250. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.