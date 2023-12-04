BigRep on track for public listing via SPAC

German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has announced a non-binding letter of intent (LoI) with SMG Technology Acceleration, a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This news follows HAGE3D’s acquisition by BigRep.

With this business combination, BigRep and SMG aim for BigRep’s transition into a publicly traded entity on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Dr.‐Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director and CEO of BigRep says, “We expect the AM market to continue its dynamic growth for the foreseeable future, driven by the strong megatrends such as digitalization and decentralization of manufacturing. BigRep embraces those transformations, providing complete industrial AM solutions comprising reliable hardware, productivity software, quality materials, and excellence in customer support. With our solutions based on Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) being by far the most widely used AM technology, we are in the sweet spot of industrial, automotive, and aerospace clients seeking fast ROIs not only for small parts but also for large, complex functional part production.”

The BigRep PRO 3D printer. Photo via BigRep.

Navigating growth: BigRep’s vision

BigRep operates as a key player in large-format, open additive manufacturing solutions, recognized for its contributions to innovation processes and the restructuring of manufacturing methods, enabling efficient transitions from prototyping to production. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for AM solutions, influenced by global shifts like the digitization of manufacturing, a focus on sustainability, and the need to mitigate supply chain risks. The discernible expansion of the global AM market, reaching approximately $18 billion in 2022 with consistent double-digit growth, emphasizes the industry’s significant momentum, says the company.

BigRep anticipates that driven by market factors and the company’s commitment to advancing intelligent open AM solutions, the envisioned business combination will propel its growth. This growth is expected to result from organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, positioning BigRep as a significant player in the evolving landscape and contributing to establishing a new European champion in additive manufacturing, highlighting its European origin.

Dr. Reinhard Festag, Managing Director and CFO of BigRep added, “At the same time, we operate within a very fragmented market offering significant potential for consolidation. By unifying under‐critical players with outstanding technologies, we aim to broaden our comprehensive solution offering and leverage economies of scale‐ to benefit our customers. As a fast growing, global player, we plan to form a European leader in AM technology via a buy and build approach, expanding our portfolio, market reach, and talents working at BigRep. The signing with SMG marks a significant next step on this journey.”

BigRep’s advancements in additive manufacturing technology

Italian defense contractor Leonardo partnered with UK’s SFM Technology and BigRep to 3D print key components for the Royal Navy‘s AW101 helicopters. SFM’s AeroAdditive division used BigRep’s Pro 3D printer and Hi-Temp CF material to create a novel main rotor blade restraint cradle. This lightweight and robust solution outperforms traditional counterparts, undergoing extensive stress testing. The cradles, made with high-strength Hi-Temp material, exhibit potent resistance to external pressure and wear, marking a significant advancement in helicopter component manufacturing.

At the Formnext 2022, BigRep unveiled its digital platform, BigRep CONNECT, offering a unified space for users to seamlessly connect and monitor its large-format 3D printers. Leveraging BigRep’s free CONNECT platform, users can access print information effortlessly, enhancing analytics, productivity, and organizational convenience. BigRep CONNECT provides real time monitoring, print job management, and detailed analytics, complementing the company’s broader ecosystem, including BigRep FLOW.

