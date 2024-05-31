BigRep launches two new large-format, high-temperature 3D printers

German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has launched two new large-format, high-temperature FDM 3D printers.

Called the ALTRA 280 and the IPSO 105, these new systems had previously been sold under the names PRECISE and MEX by HAGE3D GmbH, an OEM acquired by BigRep last year.

According to BigRep, these new industrial 3D printers offer high-speed, reliable, precise, and automated production of full-scale, industrial-strength parts. This makes them well suited to demanding applications within the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

Significantly, thanks to their high-temperature build chambers, the ALTRA 280 and the IPSO 105 offer compatibility with the full range of standard to high-performance polymers, including PEEK, PEKK-CF, PC, and ULTEM 9085. This is a first for BigRep’s portfolio of polymer 3D printers.

Additionally, these new offerings are open material systems. This allows users to choose between BigRep’s proprietary filaments, or materials from third-party vendors.

“We are proud to extend our portfolio towards high-performance filament extrusion with our open system approach, thereby aiming to double the addressable market of our solutions with the technology from HAGE3D, our recently announced planned acquisition,” commented Dr.-Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep.

“For our European customers, both the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 are considered game-changing industrial AM solutions at different scales that come with all temperature capabilities, unlocking wide material options.”

BigRep’s new ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 3D printers have been rolled out in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and are available to purchase now.

BigRep ALTAR 280: a large-format 3D printer for high-performance materials

The BigRep ALTAR 280 features a large 500 mm x 700 mm x 800 mm build chamber with a volume of 280 liters. This allows for the manufacture of full-sized prototypes, production and end-use parts. With a welded frame, ball screw, and servo motors akin to those found in CNC machines, BigRep claims that the ALTAR 280 can achieve high accuracy and repeatability.

The 3D printer’s build chamber can also heat up to 180°C. This enables compatibility with a wide range of high-temperature, high-performance polymer materials, including PEEK, PEKK, PEKK-CF and PC-CF. This makes the 3D printer well-suited to applications that require large-scale, end-use parts with advanced mechanical properties.

This new addition to the industrial 3D printer market incorporates four DSX extruders, two of which can be operated simultaneously. Capable of heating up to 450°C, these extruders can 3D print up to 20kg of material in a single cycle. BigRep claims that the dual extrusion design is reliable, highly productive, and capable of fabricating functional parts with complex geometries.

Manual calibration can delay 3D print jobs, causing unwanted downtime for manufacturers. The ALTAR 280 overcomes this issue with its automated quick-start feature. Here, key functions such as bed calibration, topology measurement, and corresponding compensation are fully automated. The addition of sensors and an in-built camera also enable live, remote monitoring of the 3D printer, offering peace of mind during 24/7 operation.

BigRep IPSO 105: High-temperature, large-scale 3D printing in a compact footprint

Billed as the ALTRA 280’s “little sister,” the new BigRep IPSO 105 offers a 400 mm x 600 mm x 440 mm, 105-liter build chamber that can heat up to 100°C. The 3D print bed can reach 180°C. Measuring x 50.0 y 44.1 z 68.1 in, the system is more compact than other large-format, high-temperature 3D printers on the market, allowing it to fit into most industrial workspaces.

According to BigRep, the IPSO 105 is a “tool maker’s tool” that strikes the perfect balance between a desktop and large-scale 3D printer, making it ideal for tooling applications. Although not reaching the temperatures offered by the ALTRA 280, this 3D printer is still compatible with a wide range of high-performance materials such as PEKK and PEKK-CF.

Also incorporating Dual DSX Extruders, the 3D printer reportedly offers uninterrupted productivity by switching to the second extruder once the first role of filament runs out. As both extruders can be used simultaneously, the IPSO 105 and ALTRA 280 can produce multi-material, and multi-color parts.

Additionally, the IPSO 105 boasts the fully automated quick start and even temperature functionality of its larger counterpart.

Technical specifications of the ALTRA 280 and the IPSO 105

BigRep ALTRA 280 3D Printing Technology Fused-Filament-Fabrication (FFF / FDM) Build Volume x 500 y 700 z 800 mm (x 19.7 y 27.6 z 31.5 in) Compatible Materials ABS, ABS-ESD, ABS-FR,

ASA, HT-PETG, PA6, PA6-CF,

PA12, PA12-CF, PA12-GF,

PC, PC-ABS, PC-FR, PC-CF,

PCTG, PEEK, PEKK, PEKK-CF,

PETG, PLA, PP, PP-GF, PPS,

PPSU, TPU, TPC, ULTEM 9085. Support Materials BVOH, Lye-Soluble Filament Extruders Up to 4 Direct Synchronized Extruders (DSX).

Interchangeable hotend with 0.4mm,

0.6mm, 1.0mm nozzles. Layer Heights From 0.05mm Nozzle Temperature Up to 450 °C (842 °F) Print Bed Temperature Up to 180 °C (356 °F) Build Chamber Temperature Up to 180°C (356 °F) Print Speed | Throughput Up to 350mm/s | Up to 250 g/h Printer Weight Approx. 1980 kg (4365 lbs) Size x 2550 y 1950 z 1920 mm

(x 100.4 y 76.8 z 75.6 in) Power 400 V, 32 A BigRep IPSO 105 3D Printing Technology Fused-Filament-Fabrication (FFF / FDM) Build Volume x 400 y 600 z 440 mm

(x 15.8 y 23.6 z 17.3 in) Compatible Materials ABS, ABS-ESD, ABS-FR, ASA,

HT-PETG, PA6, PA6-CF, PA12,

PA12-CF, PA12-GF, PC, PC-ABS,

PC-FR, PC-CF, PCTG, PEKK,

PEKK-CF, PETG, PLA, PP,

PP-GF, TPU, TPC Support Materials BVOH, Lye-Soluble Filament Extruders Dual Direct Synchronized Extruders (DSX).

Interchangeable hotend with 0.4mm, 0.6mm,

1.0mm nozzles. Layer Heights From 0.05mm Nozzle Temperature Up to 450 °C (842 °F) Print Bed Temperature Up to 180 °C (356 °F) Build Chamber Temperature Up to 100°C (212 °F) Print Speed | Throughput Up to 200mm/s | Up to 150 g/h Printer Weight Approx. 420 kg (926 lbs) Size x 1270 y 1120 z 1730 mm

(x 50.0 y 44.1 z 68.1 in) Power 400 V, 16 A

