BigRep launches new large-scale 3D printing filament dryer: technical specifications and pricing

German large-format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has launched the DRYCON, its new filament dryer for industrial 3D printers that use high-performance, flexible and high-temperature materials.

Advertised as the only system with dual chamber capacity that can simultaneously dry, store, and anneal spools and parts, the DRYCON is optimized for industrial users requiring high-quality components.

The system is optimised to support the large build volumes of BigRep 3D printers and can store up to 36 kg of filaments in its dual chambers. These chambers heat up to 180°C, reportedly offering perfect conditions for fabricating industrial-strength components.

According to BigRep, the DRYCON seeks to “deliver consistent filament conditions for better and repeatable print quality, lower costs per part, and enhance a part’s strength and durability.”

The BigRep DRYCON filament dryer. Image via BigRep.

BigRep’s launches new industrial filament dryer

3D printing with moist filaments often causes poor surface finish and reduced mechanical properties. Most polymer filaments are hygroscopic, meaning they absorb moisture from the atmosphere. High-performance polymers, such as Nylon and PEEK, are more susceptible to moisture absorption than others. To overcome this, the material can be dried before use.

BigRep claims its new DRYCON system creates optimal conditions for working with hygroscopic filaments. It is said to enhance 3D print quality, reduce extrusion problems, and increase the mechanical strength of printed parts. Additionally, DRYCON is designed to lower production costs by ensuring high repeatability and minimizing defects and failures during the 3D printing process.

The DRYCON can also anneal 3D printed parts. This process involved heating the component to a controlled temperature and then slowly cooling it, altering the internal structure of its material.

Why anneal 3D printed components? According to BigRep, annealing releases internal stresses that cause warping, ensuring parts retain dimensional accuracy. It also fuses 3D printed layers more tightly, improving inter-layer bonding. This translates to greater tensile strength, heat resistance, and dimensional stability. Annealing also smoothens surface quality for a “professional-grade finish.”

Annealing a 3D printed part in one of the DRYCON’s chambers. Image via BigRep.

How does the DRYCON stand out in the filament dryer market? BigRep points to its substantial dual chamber capacity. Measuring 396 mm x 455 mm x 478 mm each, the chambers can house 16 spools of 1 kg, 8 spools of 4.5 kg, or 4 spools of 8 kg filament.

They can independently dry, store, and anneal large 3D printing filament spools. Additionally, the temperature of each chamber can be customized for filaments with different requirements. As they both operate independently, multiple functions can be completed simultaneously.

The DRYCON is also said to ensure optimal drying conditions while maintaining high energy efficiency. This is enabled by an air exchange system which continually replaces humid air with fresh air.

Additionally, the DRYCON feeds dried material directly into the 3D printer through its four filament outlets. As such, users do not need to manually transfer filament or store their spools separately, further streamlining the additive manufacturing process.

The DRYCON filament dryer and a BigRep Altra 280 3D printer. Image via BigRep.

Technical specifications of the BigRep DRYCON

The new 3D printing filament dryer is now available for customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The DRYCON is set to be released globally on the BigRep website in early 2025.

BigRep has yet to disclose the price of the DRYCON. Prospective customers can request a quote on the official BigRep website.

Chamber Dimensions (Wx D x H) 455 x 478 x 396 mm Spool Sizes Per Chamber 16 spools of 1.5 kg8 spools of 4.5 kg4 spools of 8 kg Volume Flow 200 m3/h Power 230 – 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Power Consumption Maximum 3kW Device Dimensions (W x D x H) 620 x 750 x 1970 mm (depth without handles) Door Dimensions (W x H) 540 x 1100 mm

