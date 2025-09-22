BFI National Archive Harnesses 3D Printing to Preserve Film Heritage

The BFI National Archive, a film and television archive managed by the British Film Institute, uses the Formlabs Form 3L, a large-format 3D printer acquired in 2022, to reproduce obsolete equipment parts and develop prototype components, including film reels, cores, spacers, and guides.

Formlabs Form 3L. Image via BFI National Archive.

The process begins with the EinScan Pro HD 3D scanner, which captures detailed models of existing parts. The models are refined in SolidWorks software before being printed with the Form 3L, which uses photopolymer resin and Low Force Stereolithography (LFS) technology to achieve a high-quality surface finish and dimensional accuracy.

Post-processing with the Form Cure L ensures optimal mechanical properties and stability for components exposed to mechanical stress or environmental challenges. The printer is also used for prototyping, such as guide rollers for a 2-inch video tape cleaner, with resin prototypes refined before metal production.

“The adoption of the Formlabs Form 3L represents a perfect fusion of preservation and innovation. By harnessing 3D printing, we ensure that priceless film artefacts remain accessible for future generations while pushing the boundaries of archival technology forward,” stated BFI.

How 3D Printing Is Impacting Arts

In 2022, researchers at University College London (UCL) combined X-ray imaging, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing to recreate a lost painting by Vincent Van Gogh titled The Two Wrestlers. Working with artist Jesper Eriksson, the team used X-rays to examine paint layers beneath an existing canvas. The data was then processed using an AI algorithm trained on Van Gogh’s style, producing a 3D model that reflected the missing artwork.

At the Texas Through Time Museum, archivists employed 3D scanning to digitally conserve the fossilized remains of a prehistoric predator, ensuring long-term access to fragile specimens. In Spain, the National Archaeological Museum utilized the same technology to produce a precise replica of the Arch of San Pedro de la Dueñas, aiding both preservation and public engagement. The Australian National Maritime Museum unveiled a 3D printed reproduction of a 19th-century boat unearthed in 2021, showcasing how additive manufacturing can support historical interpretation and enhance educational experiences.

Featured image shows Formlabs Form 3L. Image via BFI National Archive.