Better motion control for industrial AM with Dyze Design’s Aurora

High-performance and pellet-based 3D printing extrusion systems manufacturer Dyze Design has introduced Aurora, a motion control system engineered for professional and industrial 3D printing.

With a development timeline spanning four years, Aurora incorporates features to improve precision, reliability, streamline operations, and reduce printing errors. It offers real-time process monitoring, detailed performance analysis, and customization options to cater to specific manufacturing needs.

As explained by the manufacturer, Aurora enables users to track ongoing prints and refine processes through real-time data logging. The dual-stage feedback mechanism ensures precise motor coordination by allowing for immediate corrections during operation. Additionally, cloud-based analysis tools provide comprehensive post-print reports, offering actionable insights into print quality and system performance.

Close-up view of Aurora motion control system, featuring advanced motor coordination and modular connectivity for industrial 3D printing. Photo via Dyze Design.

“Aurora™ addresses the limitations of traditional 3D printer controllers, especially the need for real-time data and sensor feedback,” said Philippe Carrier, Chief Technology Officer of Dyze Design. “With Aurora™, users can increase throughput, receive instant feedback, and resolve issues quickly—all at a price point lower than traditional [Programmable Logic Controllers] PLCs. This is a major advancement in making 3D printing viable for large-scale, end-use production.”

Manufacturers seeking to stay ahead of the curve can participate in the Early-Access Program for Aurora. This initiative offers opportunities to explore tailored solutions and provide feedback for priority feature integration, ensuring Aurora evolves with real-world manufacturing needs.

Designed for complex manufacturing needs

For this development, Filament Innovations, a company specializing in 3D printers for the orthotics and prosthetics industry, worked closely with Dyze Design to integrate Aurora into its systems.

This collaboration focused on simplifying workflows, generating detailed validation reports, and developing user-friendly interfaces. By addressing operational challenges, Aurora aligns with the needs of both manufacturers and end users, delivering practical improvements across production processes.

Aurora’s real-time process monitoring tools provide detailed visualizations and actionable insights to optimize print quality. Image via Dyze Design.

Customizability plays a central role in Aurora’s design. Supporting up to 15 motors and 64 external devices, this system can adapt to complex manufacturing setups. The reactive motion planner further enhances print stability by automating adjustments, such as speed changes or pauses, without introducing delays. These features work together to optimize performance in demanding production environments.

Motor feedback technology eliminates the need for mechanical switches during homing, further simplifying operations.

The Aurora mainboard integrates seamlessly with multiple external devices, enhancing workflow efficiency and print stability. Photo via Dyze Design.

Moreover, Aurora integrates seamlessly with Dyze Design’s Orthus filament sensor, which automatically monitors the filament for real-time flow detection and also jams. This minimizes waste and helps maintain consistent print quality.

Visualizing process data becomes easier with tools that display 3D models using color gradients, validate prints with a single click, and provide real-time insights for quality assessment. Maintenance tracking features monitor metrics like travel distance and heater usage, offering timely reminders for preventive care.

Aurora’s modular design supports up to 15 motors and 64 external devices, offering unmatched flexibility for manufacturing setups. Photo via Dyze Design.

Dyze Design explains, machine manufacturers stand to benefit from a dedicated dashboard that provides real-time machine monitoring, cloud-based troubleshooting, and branding options to personalize system interfaces. Compatibility with HDMI screens offers flexibility in setup, while over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure Aurora evolves with new features and capabilities over time.

With this new offering, Dyze Design aims to streamline industrial and professional 3D printing, bringing improved precision, flexibility, and efficiency to manufacturing workflows.

Technical specifications of Aurora motion control system

Processor 32-bit STM MCU and 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 Connectivity 6 USB ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, WiFi Sensor Compatibility Supports various industrial sensors, including PT100, thermistors, capacitive, inductive, and laser types Power 24 VDC with super-capacitors for data protection during power loss Firmware Runs on Dyze’s custom-built firmware (Aurora OS) Display Support HDMI displays

