Bentley Unveils EXP 15 Concept, Blending Classic Design with 3D Printing

Luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has unveiled the EXP 15, a concept car showcased at its new design studio that blends the brand’s early Grand Tourer heritage with advanced technologies like 3D printing and virtual reality. The EXP 15, though not slated for production, previews the design and technology of Bentley’s all-electric model launching in 2026, combining new features with styling inspired by the 1930 Speed Six.

“The beauty of a concept car lies not only in showcasing our new design language but also in exploring where the market is heading,” said Robin Page, Bentley’s Director of Design. “SUVs are clearly growing in popularity, and while we know the GT market well through four generations of the Continental GT, sedans are evolving. Some customers prefer classic three-box shapes, others lean toward one-box designs, and some seek something more elevated. This concept allowed us to engage with customers and better understand their preferences.”

EXP 15, a new concept car. Image via Bentley Motors.

Exterior and Interior Design

The full-scale EXP 15 concept, spanning over five meters, embodies Bentley’s signature elements, including an upright, digitally reimagined grille, an extended “endless” bonnet with integrated storage, and a rearward-set cabin inspired by the iconic “Blue Train” coupe. In addition to these, the concept features muscular yet refined rear haunches and the distinctive “Prestigious Shield” — a clean, expansive rear surface that integrates the tailgate and displays the new Bentley emblem.

Beyond its distinctive proportions, the EXP 15 incorporates engineered functional elements. Ultra-slim vertical headlights frame the front grille, enhancing the vehicle’s visual width. A central light spine, located just beneath the Winged B emblem, divides the grille into two sections and displays a horizontal design inspired by Bentley’s signature diamond quilt pattern—referencing a historic design, but rendered with contemporary LED technology.

Concept of the EXP 15 car. Image via Bentley Motors.

Inside, the EXP 15 concept integrates digital tools and traditional design elements. Virtual reality systems enable users to explore and configure the cabin, which combines materials such as a wing-shaped dashboard, physical controls, and upholstered seating with digital interfaces. The vehicle also includes a three-seat, three-door layout, storage compartments designed for small items and pets, and a rear boot that can be reconfigured as seating when the car is parked.

3D Printing and Advanced Materials

A standout aspect of the EXP 15 is its blend of artisanal craftsmanship and 3D printing. The cabin features premium 100% wool textiles from Fox Brothers, a British mill with over 250 years of heritage, alongside lightweight, intricately detailed 3D printed titanium components. This combination reflects Bentley’s commitment to sustainability and innovation by reducing weight and minimizing waste, illustrating the potential of additive manufacturing in luxury automotive design and production.

Interior of the EXP 15, a new concept car. Image via Bentley Motors.

Additive Manufacturing in High-Performance Automotive Design

In July, British automotive manufacturer McLaren Automotive partnered with California-based manufacturing technology firm Divergent Technologies to develop a series of 3D printed suspension components for the McLaren W1, the company’s latest high-performance hybrid supercar. This collaboration leverages additive manufacturing to produce structurally optimized parts—such as the front upper wishbone, aero-profiled lower wishbone, and front upright—engineered to meet stringent requirements for stiffness, durability, and aerodynamic performance.

Elsewhere, Conflux Technology, an Australian company specializing in heat transfer solutions, announced a collaboration with Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani to address thermal management challenges in the Pagani Utopia’s transmission. The Utopia, Pagani’s latest hypercar, uses a 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine designed by Mercedes-AMG. Its powertrain integrates a custom seven-speed transmission developed by Xtrac, available in both automated and manual configurations, to deliver the high levels of control and responsiveness required in extreme driving conditions.

